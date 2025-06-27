De Lille, speaking at the unveiling, emphasised the centre’s educational and economic significance. “Our country is blessed with many natural resources. The rocks of Golden Gate Highlands are 200-million years old and their fossils tell a unique story about Earth’s history,” she said.
“The South African fossil record is unique and provides evidence of the earliest single-celled life from 3.5-billion years ago to the earliest four-legged fish to crawl onto land, to the deepest origins of mammals, dinosaurs, turtles, lizards and, of course, our ancestors in the dawn of human culture.”
The oldest dinosaur embryos discovered were also unearthed in South Africa, further solidifying the country’s global importance in the study of prehistoric life.
In a ceremonial moment of cultural unity and pride, His Majesty Moremoholo Mopeli of the Bakoena Kingdom joined De Lille to officially open the centre to the public.
“This is a joyous occasion for our country as we unveil this exciting cultural and scientific tourism product,” said De Lille. “The facility is a wonderful addition to our diverse tourism offerings. It will ensure repeat visits, keep visitors longer and, more importantly, help visitors spend more money in our captivating destinations.”
Unearthing the past: dinosaur interpretation centre launched in Free State
SANParks is offering free access to the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre to all South African citizens until September 30
Image: Department of Tourism
In a celebration of South Africa’s ancient past and cultural heritage, tourism minister Patricia de Lille has unveiled the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre in the Free State, a facility combining science, culture and immersive learning.
Launched under the theme “A Nation That Works for All: Unearthing Our Past, Building Our Future”, the centre offers a blend of paleontology, archaeology, geology and history.
Set against the majestic backdrop of the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, the centre derives its name Kgodumodumo from Sesotho, meaning "great giant”, which is a reference to a legendary creature said to have once devoured an entire village.
In a nod to the mythology and the area's rich fossil record, the centre features several life-sized dinosaur sculptures, including a recreation of the Ledumahadi mafube, a 12-ton, 12m-long sauropodomorph dinosaur that roamed the region more than 200-million years ago.
Ledumahadi mafube, which means “The Giant Thunderclap” in Sesotho, is one of South Africa’s best-known dinosaurs. First discovered in 1989 by renowned paleontologist James Kitching, it holds the distinction of being the heaviest dinosaur discovered in the Golden Gate Highlands and one of the first to be given an indigenous African name.
De Lille, speaking at the unveiling, emphasised the centre’s educational and economic significance. “Our country is blessed with many natural resources. The rocks of Golden Gate Highlands are 200-million years old and their fossils tell a unique story about Earth’s history,” she said.
“The South African fossil record is unique and provides evidence of the earliest single-celled life from 3.5-billion years ago to the earliest four-legged fish to crawl onto land, to the deepest origins of mammals, dinosaurs, turtles, lizards and, of course, our ancestors in the dawn of human culture.”
The oldest dinosaur embryos discovered were also unearthed in South Africa, further solidifying the country’s global importance in the study of prehistoric life.
In a ceremonial moment of cultural unity and pride, His Majesty Moremoholo Mopeli of the Bakoena Kingdom joined De Lille to officially open the centre to the public.
“This is a joyous occasion for our country as we unveil this exciting cultural and scientific tourism product,” said De Lille. “The facility is a wonderful addition to our diverse tourism offerings. It will ensure repeat visits, keep visitors longer and, more importantly, help visitors spend more money in our captivating destinations.”
‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm
The R120m investment was realised through a collaboration between the department of tourism, SA National Parks (SANParks) and EU funding under the Working for Tourism initiative.
The centre is strategically positioned to stimulate growth in the Free State’s rural economy, a region that has historically seen lower tourist numbers.
“Investment projects form part of the greater objectives of South Africa’s Tourism Sector Master Plan to stimulate demand, build and diversify tourism offerings,” said De Lille.
The centre offers interactive exhibits, lecture and cinema halls, a coffee and curio shop and educational areas dedicated to paleontology, geology, and South African history. It’s designed to engage visitors of all ages, from schoolchildren to global researchers in the country’s fascinating prehistoric legacy.
As a special promotion, SANParks is offering free access to the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre to all South African citizens until September 30, ensuring broader access to the world-class facility.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Weird Mongolian dinosaur wielded 'big, sharp and nasty' claws
Where did dinosaurs first evolve? Scientists have an answer
New York museum unveils ‘Apex’, an almost complete Stegosaurus
‘I feel like a kid in the sand box’: SA scientist reacts to new ‘dog sized dinosaur’ discovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos