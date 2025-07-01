Sci-Tech

Nato fund backs biotech start-up in push to counter biological threats

01 July 2025 - 08:45 By Supantha Mukherjee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Nato Innovation Fund, created in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, plans to invest more than $1bn in technologies that would enhance Nato's defences.
The Nato Innovation Fund, created in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, plans to invest more than $1bn in technologies that would enhance Nato's defences.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The Nato Innovation Fund has made its first investment in a biotechnology company, it said on Monday, seeking to enhance defences against biological threats

The fund is co-leading a $35m (R619m) fundraising round for Portal Biotech, which uses protein sequencing to detect engineered threats and defend against biological warfare.

UK-based Portal Biotech's capability is essential for biosecurity defence and security, said Ana Bernardo-Gancedo, senior associate at the fund.

“We believe  it is absolutely imperative that we are able to detect, monitor and create countermeasures,” she said.

The fund, created in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, plans to invest more than $1bn (R17.7bn) in technologies that would enhance Nato's defences.

Portal Biotech uses an AI-backed technology with biological sensors that can work at the single molecule level on-site, providing results within hours.

“It's for everything from measuring diseases to better pandemic prevention. You can take this out of large labs with long turnaround times and into the field,” CEO Andy Heron told Reuters.

Heron said the company's instruments can detect any pathogen and can be used for continuous monitoring of anything from a field to water supply.

“It allows you not only to detect what you did know was out there, but it allows you to detect what you didn't know,” he said.

Beyond biosecurity, Portal Biotech expects its portable equipment to aid in drug discovery and precision medicine.

The company's investors include Earlybird Venture Capital, Science Creates VC, Pillar VC, 8VC, We VC and British Business Bank.

Reuters

READ MORE:

White House video embraces Trump as 'daddy' after Nato chief's remark

Nato chief Mark Rutte said he had used the word "daddy" to describe how some allies seem to view the United States, rather than about Trump ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Police clash with activists during Nato summit

Police were seen clashing with Extinction Rebellion activists who gathered in The Hague during the Nato summit to protest against the organisation’s ...
News
5 days ago

Nato's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday likened President Donald Trump to a “daddy” intervening in a schoolyard brawl after the US leader ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Seven killed during Togo protests, human rights activists say | REUTERS
Who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? | REUTERS