Britain's Chester Zoo is pioneering a new technique to protect endangered species by harvesting living cells from animal dung.
Project “Poo Zoo” aims to boost conservation breeding programmes by providing a cost-effective way to collect genetic material from animals.
WATCH | Project 'Poo Zoo' uses animal dung to save at risk species
