Sci-Tech

Boeing secures $2.8bn US satellite contract

04 July 2025 - 15:40 By Nathan Gomes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) programme will deliver space-based nuclear, command, control and communications for the US president and joint strategic global forces.
The Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) programme will deliver space-based nuclear, command, control and communications for the US president and joint strategic global forces.
Image: Bloomberg

Boeing said on Thursday it had secured a $2.8bn (R49.35bn) US contract to develop and produce two satellites with options for two more.

The Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) programme will deliver space-based nuclear, command, control and communications for the US president and joint strategic global forces.

Boeing is set to deliver the first of two space vehicles by 2031.

When deployed in geostationary orbit, the ESS will provide persistent coverage to strategic warfighters worldwide.

Reuters

MORE:

Boeing failed to provide training, oversight to prevent MAX 9 midair emergency, NTSB says

Boeing failed to provide adequate training, guidance and oversight to prevent a midair cabin panel blowout of a new 737 MAX 9 flight in January 2024 ...
News
1 week ago

SA satellite firm eyes $1bn unicorn status

Next time you spot a satellite in the night sky, pause to consider — some of its control systems might be from Stellenbosch.
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | No lawbreaking for Starlink in South Africa, says Ramaphosa

'We will always seek to act in accordance with our laws and constitution,' President Cyril Ramaphosa tells the National Council of Provinces.
Politics
1 week ago

Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink

South Africa-born American billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink will find welcoming competitors in South Africa if the satellite internet provider's ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space programme

About $22bn of SpaceX's government contracts are at risk and many US space programmes could face dramatic changes in the fallout from Elon Musk and ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened South Africa
  2. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  3. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  4. POLL | Should the constitution be amended to deny illegal foreigners access to ... South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

What is the UN's development conference in Seville | REUTERS
Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS