Boeing secures $2.8bn US satellite contract

Boeing said on Thursday it had secured a $2.8bn (R49.35bn) US contract to develop and produce two satellites with options for two more.
The Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) programme will deliver space-based nuclear, command, control and communications for the US president and joint strategic global forces.
Boeing is set to deliver the first of two space vehicles by 2031.
When deployed in geostationary orbit, the ESS will provide persistent coverage to strategic warfighters worldwide.
