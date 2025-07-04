Sci-Tech

Google's AI Overviews hit by EU antitrust complaint from publishers

04 July 2025 - 16:50 By Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Google's offices in London. The company is making its biggest bet by integrating AI into search but the move has sparked concerns from some content providers. File photo.
Google's offices in London. The company is making its biggest bet by integrating AI into search but the move has sparked concerns from some content providers. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Alphabet's Google has been hit by an EU antitrust complaint over its AI Overviews from a group of independent publishers, which has also asked for an interim measure to prevent allegedly irreparable harm to them, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Google's AI Overviews are AI-generated summaries that appear above traditional hyperlinks to relevant webpages and are shown to users in more than 100 countries. It began adding advertisements to AI Overviews last May.

The company is making its biggest bet by integrating AI into search but the move has sparked concerns from some content providers such as publishers.

The Independent Publishers Alliance document, dated June 30, sets out a complaint to the European Commission and alleges that Google abuses its market power in online search.

"Google's core search engine service is misusing web content for Google's AI Overviews in Google Search, which have caused, and continue to cause, significant harm to publishers, including news publishers in the form of traffic, readership and revenue loss," the document said.

It said Google positions its AI Overviews at the top of its general search engine results page to display its own summaries which are generated using publisher material and it alleges that Google's positioning disadvantages publishers' original content.

South Africa ranks in global average in embracing AI adoption in workplace

SA the least fearful in using AI, while India leads way and US, Japan trail behind
Science
1 week ago

"Publishers using Google Search do not have the option to opt out from their material being ingested for Google's AI large language model training and/or from being crawled for summaries, without losing their ability to appear in Google's general search results page," the complaint said.

The commission declined to comment.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority confirmed receipt of the complaint.

Google said it sends billions of clicks to websites each day. "New AI experiences in Search enable people to ask even more questions, which creates new opportunities for content and businesses to be discovered," a Google spokesperson said.

The Independent Publishers Alliance's website says it is a nonprofit community advocating for independent publishers, which it does not name.

The Movement for an Open Web, whose members include digital advertisers and publishers, and British non-profit Foxglove Legal Community Interest Company, which says it advocates for fairness in the tech world, are also signatories to the complaint.

They said an interim measure was necessary to prevent serious irreparable harm to competition and to ensure access to news.

Young, online and always connected: SA’s 25 to 34-year-olds dominate internet use

South Africa’s 25 to 34-year-old age group leads the country’s digital revolution as the world celebrates World Social Media Day.
News
3 days ago

Google said numerous claims about traffic from search are often based on highly incomplete and skewed data.

"The reality is that sites can gain and lose traffic for a variety of reasons, including seasonal demand, interests of users, and regular algorithmic updates to Search," the Google spokesperson said.

Foxglove co-executive director Rosa Curling said journalists and publishers face a dire situation.

"Independent news faces an existential threat: Google's AI Overviews," she told Reuters. "That's why with this complaint, Foxglove and our partners are urging the European Commission, along with other regulators around the world, to take a stand and allow independent journalism to opt out."

The three groups have filed a similar complaint and a request for an interim measure to the UK competition authority.

The complaints echoed a US lawsuit by a US edtech company which said Google's AI Overviews is eroding demand for original content and undermining publishers' ability to compete that have resulted in a drop in visitors and subscribers.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Big Tech content moderators unite to tackle mental trauma

Global Trade Union Alliance of Content Moderators was launched in Nairobi in April to establish worker protections for 'a 21st century hazardous job'
Science
4 hours ago

Amazon's corporate workforce may shrink as AI takes over routine tasks

The rollout of generative AI and agents will reduce Amazon's total corporate workforce in the next few years, Andy Jassy, CEO of the online retailer ...
News
2 weeks ago

Meta offered $100m bonuses to OpenAI employees, says Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Meta offered his employees bonuses of $100m (R1.81bn) to recruit them, as the tech giant seeks to ramp up its artificial ...
News
2 weeks ago

OpenAI executives weigh antitrust accusation against Microsoft: WSJ

OpenAI executives have considered accusing Microsoft, the company's major backer, of anticompetitive behaviour in their partnership, the Wall Street ...
News
2 weeks ago

Google says it will appeal online search antitrust decision

Alphabet's Google on Saturday said it will appeal an antitrust decision under which a federal judge proposed less aggressive ways to restore online ...
News
1 month ago

Old-fashioned search gets Google shake-up

AI Overviews now topping search results is tip of the iceberg for tech revolution
Business Times
1 month ago

Google developing software AI agent ahead of annual conference: report

Alphabet's Google has been demonstrating to employees and outside developers an array of different products, including an artificial intelligence ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened South Africa
  2. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  3. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  4. POLL | Should the constitution be amended to deny illegal foreigners access to ... South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

What is the UN's development conference in Seville | REUTERS
Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS