Sci-Tech

Trump says US will start talks with China on TikTok deal this week

05 July 2025 - 16:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal. File photo.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.

He said the US “pretty much” has a deal on the sale of the TikTok short-video app.

“I think we're gonna start Monday or Tuesday ... talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would pretty much have a deal,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Last month, Trump extended to September 17 a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok.

A deal had been in the works this spring to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, majority-owned and operated by US investors, but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it after Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said the US will probably have to get a deal approved by China.

When asked how confident he was that China would agree to a deal, he said, “I'm not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it's good for them. I think the deal is good for China and it's good for us.”

Reuters

MORE:

Kenya's Gen Z risk death to protest economy, police killings

Banners and bandanas at the ready, young Kenyans faced one last job before taking to the streets last week to mark the death of more than 60 fellow ...
Africa
1 day ago

Big Tech content moderators unite to tackle mental trauma

Global Trade Union Alliance of Content Moderators was launched in Nairobi in April to establish worker protections for 'a 21st century hazardous job'
Science
1 day ago

WATCH | Trump tells Fox News he has group of wealthy people to buy TikTok

US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday had found a buyer for the TikTok short-video app, which he described as a ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five dead including 2 policemen after taxi plunges down 50m embankment South Africa
  2. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa
  3. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  4. DNA links child serial rapist across provinces, results in three life sentences South Africa
  5. Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income South Africa

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa