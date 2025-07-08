Vodacom, Maziv fibre merger gets green light

Makunga said there were three primary competition concerns not adequately addressed by the proposed conditions at the time of concluding the tribunal hearings:
- the horizontal reduction in competition between fixed wireless access (FWA) and fibre to the home (FTTH);
- the horizontal overlap in FTTH infrastructure and potential price increases post-merger; and
- the vertical foreclosure concerns.
The commission said though there were fairly comprehensive conditions in place to address foreclosure, there were notable challenges with monitoring and enforcing the conditions, raising concern that action would not be sufficiently timely to prevent foreclosure from occurring and harming competition.
As part of the public interest commitments, the merging parties agreed to:
- increase capital expenditure to roll out new fibre-to-the business (FTTB), FTTH and fibre-to-the-site (FTTS) infrastructure;
- free access to 1Gigabit-per-second fibre lines for public libraries and clinics passed by FTTH infrastructure;
- an increase in the number of police stations Vodacom will provide with FWA products;
- an additional commitment to enterprise development; and
- an increase in the employee share ownership plan previously agreed.
“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is the cornerstone of a dynamic economy and a democratic society. The commission is confident the revised conditions agreed with the merger parties will ensure South Africa will benefit from the continued competitive prices and product choices in this critical sector,” said commissioner Doris Tshepe.
After the agreement, Makunga said the commission will not oppose the appeal applications by the merging parties and Tau. The commission will inform the court how the enhanced conditions address the concerns it previously raised with the proposed transaction.
Vodacom said in a statement that the agreement marks "a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity in South Africa. This development follows additional concessions agreed to by Vodacom and CIVH – the current owner of the fibre assets that will form part of Maziv, including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa." It said the Competition Appeal Court is due to consider the matter on 22 July.
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said: “We are thrilled with the Competition Commission’s decision, as it aligns with our purpose of connecting people to a better future and our vision of bridging the digital divide through world-class connectivity - reaching more homes and businesses, including underserved communities. Should the transaction be approved by the Competition Appeal Court, I’m confident that it will enable us to accelerate network expansion, help address the cost to communicate and contribute meaningfully to job creation.”
