Sci-Tech

Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after anti-Semitism complaints

09 July 2025 - 09:53 By Daniel Trotta
'We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are working to remove the inappropriate posts,' Grok posted on X. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jittawit

Grok, the chatbot developed by the Elon Musk-founded company xAI, removed what it called “inappropriate” social media posts on Tuesday after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that Grok produced content with anti-Semitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are working to remove the inappropriate posts,” Grok posted on X.

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

ADL, the nonprofit organisation formed to combat anti-Semitism, urged Grok and other producers of large language model software that produces human-sounding text to avoid “producing content rooted in anti-Semitic and extremist hate”.

Grok’s ‘white genocide’ responses show how generative AI can be weaponised

AI chatbot Grok spent a day in May spreading debunked conspiracy theories about ‘white genocide’ in South Africa, echoing views voiced by Elon Musk
Science
2 weeks ago

“What we are seeing from Grok LLM is irresponsible, dangerous and anti-Semitic, plain and simple. The supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the anti-Semitism that is surging on X and many other platforms,” ADL said on X.

In May, after users noticed Grok brought up the topic of “white genocide” in South Africa in unrelated discussions about other matters, xAI attributed it to an unauthorised change made to Grok's response software.

Musk last month promised an upgrade to Grok, suggesting there was “far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data”.

On Tuesday, Grok suggested Hitler would be best-placed to combat anti-white hatred, saying he would “spot the pattern and handle it decisively”.

Grok also referred to Hitler positively as “history's moustache man”, and commented that people with Jewish surnames were responsible for extreme anti-white activism, among other criticised posts.

Grok at one point acknowledged it made a “slip-up” by engaging with comments posted by a fake account with a common Jewish surname. The false account criticised young Texas flood victims as “future fascists” and Grok said it later discovered the account was a “troll hoax to fuel division”.

Reuters

