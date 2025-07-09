“What we are seeing from Grok LLM is irresponsible, dangerous and anti-Semitic, plain and simple. The supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the anti-Semitism that is surging on X and many other platforms,” ADL said on X.
Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after anti-Semitism complaints
Grok, the chatbot developed by the Elon Musk-founded company xAI, removed what it called “inappropriate” social media posts on Tuesday after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that Grok produced content with anti-Semitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.
Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.
“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are working to remove the inappropriate posts,” Grok posted on X.
“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”
ADL, the nonprofit organisation formed to combat anti-Semitism, urged Grok and other producers of large language model software that produces human-sounding text to avoid “producing content rooted in anti-Semitic and extremist hate”.
Grok’s ‘white genocide’ responses show how generative AI can be weaponised
Reuters
