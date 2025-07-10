Sci-Tech

Dubai to debut restaurant with AI chef, data-driven flavour combinations

Aims to reduce food waste and boost sustainability

10 July 2025 - 12:08 By Luke Tyson and AbdelHadi Ramahi
Chef Khimraj Nepali prepares a dish using a recipe from 'Aiman', the AI Chef, at the Trove Restaurant in Dubai, UAE.
Image: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

In Dubai your dinner might soon come with a side of source code.

WOOHOO, a restaurant that bills itself as “dining in the future”, is set to open in September in central Dubai, a stone's throw from the world's tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa.

Food at WOOHOO will be assembled by humans, for now, but everything else — from the menu to ambience to service — will be designed by a culinary large language model called “Chef Aiman”.

Aiman — a portmanteau of “AI” and “man” — is trained on decades of food science research, molecular composition data and more than a thousand recipes from cooking traditions around the world, said Ahmet Oytun Cakir, one of WOOHOO's founders.

While Chef Aiman can't taste, smell or interact with his dishes like a chef normally would, the model works by breaking cuisine down to its component parts such as texture, acidity and umami, and reassembling them into unusual flavour and ingredient combinations, according to Aiman's developers.

These prototypes are then refined by human cooks who taste the combinations and provide direction in an effort led by renowned Dubai-based chef Reif Othman.

“Their responses to my suggestions help refine my understanding of what works beyond pure data,” Aiman said, in an interview with the interactive AI model.

The goal, Aiman's creators say, is not to supplant the human element of cooking but to complement it.

“Human cooking will not be replaced, but we believe [Aiman] will elevate the ideas, creativity,” said Oytun Cakir, who is also CEO of hospitality company Gastronaut.

Aiman is designed to develop recipes that re-use ingredients often discarded by restaurants, such as meat trimmings or fat, he said.

Longer term, WOOHOO's founders believe Aiman could be licensed to restaurants around the globe, reducing kitchen waste and improving sustainability. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

‘A.I.’ director Steven Spielberg opposed to using AI in front of the camera

When Steven Spielberg directed the film “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” the technology was the stuff of science fiction — a device to tell a story ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Lawyers are falling for AI hallucinations

Case closed: AI made me do it
Business Times
1 month ago

Function over flash: Specialised robots attract billions with efficient task handling

These robots don't break into a jig or jump, but their ability to do single tasks cheaply and efficiently is attracting investor dollars as focus ...
News
1 month ago

China's AI-powered humanoid robots aim to transform manufacturing

In a sprawling warehouse in a Shanghai suburb, dozens of humanoid robots are manoeuvred by their operators to carry out tasks like folding a T-shirt, ...
News
1 month ago

'AI-adjacent' tech rules business in 2025

The AI boom is no longer about what generative models can create. It’s about the tools, systems and safeguards being built around them, usually out ...
Business Times
1 month ago
