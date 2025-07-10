Sci-Tech

Musk-owned X's CEO Yaccarino to step down in surprise move

10 July 2025 - 08:30 By Akash Sriram, Jaspreet Singh and Greg Bensinger
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
X Corp's CEO Linda Yaccarino's departure adds to turbulence in Musk's sprawling business empire, including falling sales at his electric vehicle maker Tesla and AI-related controversies.
X Corp's CEO Linda Yaccarino's departure adds to turbulence in Musk's sprawling business empire, including falling sales at his electric vehicle maker Tesla and AI-related controversies.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Linda Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies as CEO of his X social media site, is exiting the company in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI start-up, xAI.

Yaccarino, 61, made the announcement in a post on X suggesting it was her decision, though Musk has a history of dismissing deputies suddenly. “I've decided to step down as CEO of X,” Yaccarino wrote.

Her departure adds to turbulence in Musk's sprawling business empire, including falling sales at his electric vehicle maker Tesla and AI-related controversies. Musk has been embroiled in a war of words with former ally US President Donald Trump.

Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran, held the post for two years after being brought aboard to help revitalise X's reputation among marketers, who had been fleeing the platform over concerns about a rise in hateful or otherwise toxic content. She did not give a specific reason for her departure and both X and Yaccarino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was unclear when the CEOs resignation would take effect. “Thank you for your contributions,” Musk wrote on X replying to Yaccarino's resignation post. While wooing marketers, Yaccarino sued some advertisers and a major industry group known as the World Federation of Advertisers, alleging they had colluded to deny X ad dollars, including through a boycott of the platform.

FLAGGING ADVERTISER CONFIDENCE

Yaccarino's resignation comes one day after Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, posted content on the platform with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler. The posts were deleted after a public backlash and Yaccarino wrote she was working to restore advertiser confidence and prioritise safety on X.

Analysts said Yaccarino's task was difficult, given Musk's reputation and the more prominent placement of extreme content on X that had repelled some advertisers.

“Yaccarino had to try to run the business while also regularly putting out fires,” said eMarketer vice-president Jasmine Enberg, who added that with X's ad business expected to show growth in 2025, she “accomplished what she was hired to do”.

Yaccarino, previously chair of global advertising and partnerships at Comcast's NBCUniversal, may have left as “a result of a lack of fit between her approach and Elon Musk's style”, said Gil Luria, analyst at DA Davidson.

“This may have come to a head when the embedded AI chat Grok started responding to AI posts in an increasingly offensive manner yesterday.” In March, Musk's AI start-up xAI acquired the social media platform in a $33bn (R586.57bn) all-stock deal. Neither X nor Yaccarino said who will take her place.

Tesla, of which Musk is CEO, is also dealing with an exodus of top executives. The billionaire's confidant at Tesla, Omead Afshar, and North America HR director Jenna Ferrua left the company last month, sources told Reuters.

Musk had spread himself thin this year while running Trump's department of government efficiency before leaving the post in May.

Tesla shares slipped about 1% on the news about Yaccarino. X is grappling with a heavy debt load, and Yaccarino has had to often deal with controversies stirred up by Musk, including his endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories in late 2023. Musk renamed the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Under Yaccarino, X introduced new features aimed at turning the social media site into the “everything app” that Musk aimed for, including partnering with Visa to offer direct payment solutions and launching a smart TV app.

The company was also exploring rolling out an X credit or debit card, the Financial Times reported last month.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after anti-Semitism complaints

Grok, the chatbot developed by the Elon Musk-founded company xAI, removed what it called "inappropriate" social media posts on Tuesday after ...
News
1 day ago

X global affairs head Nick Pickles resigns

X's global affairs head Nick Pickles said on Thursday he is quitting after a decade with the social media company formerly called Twitter.
News
10 months ago

White House blasts Musk's 'hideous' anti-Semitic lie, advertisers pause on X

The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk's endorsement of what it called a "hideous" anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major US ...
News
1 year ago

Grok’s ‘white genocide’ responses show how generative AI can be weaponised

AI chatbot Grok spent a day in May spreading debunked conspiracy theories about ‘white genocide’ in South Africa, echoing views voiced by Elon Musk
Science
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  2. Reserve Bank issues warning about counterfeit notes after Pretoria bust South Africa
  3. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  4. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa

Latest Videos

Launch of 2025 Global AIDS Update Report
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS