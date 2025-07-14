Sci-Tech

SpaceX to invest $2bn in Musk's xAI startup, WSJ reports

14 July 2025 - 12:00 By Rajveer Singh Pardesi
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the xAI logo. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SpaceX has committed $2bn (R35.75bn) to xAI as part of a $5bn (R89.37bn) equity round, deepening the ties between tech billionaire Elon Musk's ventures as his artificial intelligence startup races to compete with rival OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The investment follows xAI's merger with X and values the combined company at $113bn (R2.02-trillion), with the Grok chatbot now powering Starlink support and eyed for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots, the report added.

In response to a post on X about whether Tesla, could also invest in xAI, Elon Musk said on Sunday, "It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval," without confirming or denying the Journal report on SpaceX's investment plans in xAI.

SpaceX, xAI and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately confirm the WSJ report.

Despite recent controversies involving Grok's responses, Musk has called it "the smartest AI in the world," and xAI continues to spend heavily on model training and infrastructure.

