SpaceX has committed $2bn (R35.75bn) to xAI as part of a $5bn (R89.37bn) equity round, deepening the ties between tech billionaire Elon Musk's ventures as his artificial intelligence startup races to compete with rival OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The investment follows xAI's merger with X and values the combined company at $113bn (R2.02-trillion), with the Grok chatbot now powering Starlink support and eyed for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots, the report added.
In response to a post on X about whether Tesla, could also invest in xAI, Elon Musk said on Sunday, "It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval," without confirming or denying the Journal report on SpaceX's investment plans in xAI.
SpaceX, xAI and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately confirm the WSJ report.
Despite recent controversies involving Grok's responses, Musk has called it "the smartest AI in the world," and xAI continues to spend heavily on model training and infrastructure.
Reuters
SpaceX to invest $2bn in Musk's xAI startup, WSJ reports
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SpaceX has committed $2bn (R35.75bn) to xAI as part of a $5bn (R89.37bn) equity round, deepening the ties between tech billionaire Elon Musk's ventures as his artificial intelligence startup races to compete with rival OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The investment follows xAI's merger with X and values the combined company at $113bn (R2.02-trillion), with the Grok chatbot now powering Starlink support and eyed for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots, the report added.
In response to a post on X about whether Tesla, could also invest in xAI, Elon Musk said on Sunday, "It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval," without confirming or denying the Journal report on SpaceX's investment plans in xAI.
SpaceX, xAI and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately confirm the WSJ report.
Despite recent controversies involving Grok's responses, Musk has called it "the smartest AI in the world," and xAI continues to spend heavily on model training and infrastructure.
Reuters
MORE:
Taiwanese rocket fails to achieve Japan's first foreign launch
Elon Musk faces daunting path in challenging US two-party system
OpenAI executives weigh antitrust accusation against Microsoft: WSJ
Meta offered $100m bonuses to OpenAI employees, says Sam Altman
Grok’s ‘white genocide’ responses show how generative AI can be weaponised
WATCH | SpaceX Starship rocket explodes in setback for Musk’s Mars mission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos