Sci-Tech

Taiwanese rocket fails to achieve Japan's first foreign launch

14 July 2025 - 10:11 By Kantaro Komiya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The rocket lifted off at 11.40am (2.40am GMT), but within a minute its trajectory turned wobbly and it went into freefall, footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed.
The rocket lifted off at 11.40am (2.40am GMT), but within a minute its trajectory turned wobbly and it went into freefall, footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed.
Image: Screengrab

Taiwanese private rocket company TiSpace terminated the flight of one of its rockets shortly after lift-off in northern Japan on Saturday, failing to become the first foreign company to perform a successful launch on Japanese soil.

TiSpace, through its Japanese unit jtSPACE, tried to reach outer space 100km above the Earth's surface on the inaugural flight of its 12m, hybrid-fuelled rocket VP01 in a launch from Japan's Hokkaido Spaceport.

The rocket lifted off at 11.40am (2.40am GMT), but within a minute its trajectory turned wobbly and it went into freefall, footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed.

"We are examining the situation of the flight," a spokesperson for Space Cotan, the Japanese company operating the Hokkaido Spaceport, said after the launch attempt.

The rocket did not carry a satellite, although Space Cotan has said its success would be a step toward building a satellite-launching vehicle.

TiSpace, led by a former Taiwan Space Agency official, has not had a successful spaceflight. It turned to Japan in search of a test site after failing to launch a rocket in Australia in 2022.

While local officials and businesses in Hokkaido welcomed the move as a milestone toward becoming an international space hub, some Japan space policy experts have worried about provoking China, which closely monitors Taiwan's advances in missile-related technologies.

In Japan private rocketmakers are racing to gain entry to the commercial launch market dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX and US rivals including Rocket Lab. No privately developed Japanese rocket has achieved orbital satellite launch.

Interstellar Technologies, a Hokkaido-based startup now backed by Toyota, was in 2019 the first private rocket venture in Japan to reach space, although without a satellite payload.

Canon Electronics-backed Space One conducted two failed orbital launches last year. Carmaker Honda last month succeeded in a low-altitude test of its prototype reusable rocket in Hokkaido, pledging to achieve spaceflight by 2029.

Reuters

MORE:

Space industry urges US Congress not to axe system that prevents satellite collisions

Hundreds of US companies on Tuesday urged Congress to back off from a plan to kill a small federal office tasked with managing satellite traffic in ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | SpaceX Starship rocket explodes in setback for Musk’s Mars mission

SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft exploded into a dramatic fireball during testing in Texas late on Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks ...
News
3 weeks ago

Japan's ispace counts down to second moon-landing attempt on Friday

Japanese start-up ispace aims to become the first non-US company to achieve a controlled moon landing as it prepares for the touchdown of its second ...
News
1 month ago

SpaceX’s Starship spins out of control after flying past points of previous failures

SpaceX's Starship rocket roared into space from Texas on Tuesday but spun out of control about halfway through its flight without achieving some of ...
News
1 month ago

FAA allows SpaceX Starship's next flight, expands debris hazard zones

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it approved SpaceX's Starship to return to flight after its explosive test failure in March.
News
1 month ago

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink

The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida in the US on Monday, kicking off ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  2. Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast South Africa
  3. Economy under pressure, Botswana to allow currency to depreciate quicker Africa
  4. Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop South Africa
  5. R38K raised 'to buy Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi two cows' after explosive revelations South Africa

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Taiwan’s TiSpace Rocket Fails Minutes After Launch in Japan | AH1G
Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration