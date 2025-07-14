Sci-Tech

WHO recommends Gilead's twice-yearly injection lenacapavir for HIV prevention

14 July 2025 - 14:08 By Sriparna Roy
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gilead's twice-yearly injection lenacapavir has been recommended by the World Health Organisation as a tool to prevent HIV infection. Stock photo.
Gilead's twice-yearly injection lenacapavir has been recommended by the World Health Organisation as a tool to prevent HIV infection. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday recommended Gilead's lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection, as a tool to prevent HIV infection.

The recommendation, issued at the International Aids Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, comes nearly a month after the US health regulator approved the drug, giving patients new hope of interrupting virus transmission.

The twice-yearly injectable offers a long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options, reshaping the response to the disease especially among those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma or access to healthcare.

“While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO's recommendations come at a critical moment as HIV prevention efforts stagnate with 1.3-million new HIV infections in 2024 as funding challenges and stigma about the disease persist.

HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from Treasury after US cuts

Programmes crippled by the withdrawal of Pepfar earlier this year to receive new funding disbursed by SAMRC
News
4 days ago

The infections disproportionately affect populations such as:

  • sex workers;
  • men who have sex with men;
  • transgender people;
  • people who inject drugs;
  • people in prisons; and
  • children and adolescents.

WHO has also recommended a public health approach to HIV testing using HIV rapid tests that would remove a major access barrier by eliminating complex and costly procedures.

Lenacapavir, part of a class of drugs known as capsid inhibitors, proved nearly 100% effective at preventing HIV in large trials last year.

Reuters

MORE:

Legal action mooted against medical schemes over racial profiling

Council for Medical Schemes head of legal affairs John Letsoalo tells MPs findings were ‘quite distasteful’
News
5 hours ago

Study raises alarm at ARVs in rivers and tap water

A South African study by researchers at North-West University (NWU) has found alarming levels of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs — used to treat HIV/AIDS ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Launch of global Aids report

New HIV infections have been reduced by 40% since 2010 and 4.4-million children have been protected from acquiring HIV since 2000.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive US funding blows?

Health economists warn of a surge in new infections and deaths if South Africans forgo their treatment. Could an expensive HIV jab be the answer?
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

WATCH | USAID cancelled rape survivor kits for DRC as conflict erupted: aid groups

US President Donald Trump's administration cancelled a major contract to supply emergency kits for rape survivors in the Democratic Republic of Congo ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  2. Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast South Africa
  3. Economy under pressure, Botswana to allow currency to depreciate quicker Africa
  4. Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop South Africa
  5. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy
Crews respond to fire at Fall River assisted living home