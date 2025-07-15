Sci-Tech

Court orders Meta to permanently shut down accounts posting child porn

Digital Law Company's Emma Sadleir was told of two people who committed suicide because of the content on Instagram and WhatsApp

15 July 2025 - 12:10
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Instagram and WhatsApp accounts posted child pornography and identified individuals and schools, said the Digital Law Company’s Emma Sadleir. Stock photo
The Instagram and WhatsApp accounts posted child pornography and identified individuals and schools, said the Digital Law Company’s Emma Sadleir. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Meta Platforms, the company that owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has been given until midday on Tuesday to permanently remove more than 30 Instagram handles and WhatsApp channel accounts posting graphic pornography involving schoolchildren and provide information about who is behind them.  

This followed an urgent application heard on Monday night by the Johannesburg high court. The accounts were posting “graphic child pornography, devastating personal information, allegations of children being HIV positive — all the while identifying individuals and schools”, said the Digital Law Company’s (DLC) Emma Sadleir in court papers. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sadleir said she had done such cases before, “but I have never seen anything like this”.

She said she was told of two people who committed suicide in the past two days because of the content. Meta “has blood on its hands”, she said. 

An annexure to the court papers attached some of the content including a video of what is claimed to be schoolchildren having sex in the toilets, posts that name children and their schools, claiming they have sexually transmitted infections, and pornographic photos and videos of young girls.

Meta investors, Zuckerberg to square off at $8bn trial over 'privacy violations'

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear as a star witness in an unusual $8bn (R142.88bn) trial that kicks off this week at which the Meta CEO is ...
News
1 day ago

The court papers said the person behind the account would solicit anonymous “leaks” of pornographic content via Instagram and then post these on WhatsApp channels. These WhatsApp channels, which are different from groups and communities, can be opened anonymously and can be followed by anyone, with no limit on the number of followers.  

“It goes without saying the uploading and distribution of this content is a crime, a flagrant disregard of the law and an egregious violation of constitutional rights,” said Sadleir in her affidavit to court. 

Judge Mudunwazi Makamu ordered Meta and three individuals to “permanently remove from public view” a number of listed Instagram handles and WhatsApp channels and “permanently disable the creator” from creating any further Instagram accounts or WhatsApp channels.  

Meta was also ordered to provide DLC with all the information it had about the identity of the person or people behind the accounts. 

However, there might be a legal dispute coming over whether a South African court has jurisdiction to give an order against Meta.

Father jailed for using biological children in pornography to make money

An unemployed father who used his minor daughters and infant son to create child pornography for financial gain in the Cape winelands has been ...
News
1 month ago

After Sadleir's DLC sent a letter of demand, it received a letter from Bowman Gilfillan, attorneys for Facebook South Africa, saying that while DLC’s letter was addressed to Meta Platforms and some officials, it had used Facebook South Africa's address.  

“Please note that Facebook South Africa is the wrong entity for your request. Facebook South Africa does not host, operate or control any social media platforms such as Instagram or any messaging service such as WhatsApp,” said the letter.  

Users of Instagram and WhatsApp contracted with Meta, said the letter, and Facebook South Africa was a separate legal entity. The letter requested DLC to “direct future correspondence” to an address in the US. It also said correspondence should not be addressed to individuals.  

However, the court papers reveal DLC had, before resorting to litigation, been liaising with individuals who were cited in the court papers and who had responded to her requests.

The court order was given against these individuals as well as the company, opening the way for an application that they be held in contempt if the order is not complied with. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘There’s a bubbling up of the zeitgeist’: Parents rise up against smartphones

Children need time to play, make friends, learn, be creative and independent
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

Incitement of violence online: How law deals with this while shielding free speech

While freedom of speech is a right, incitement of violence is a punishable offence, the South African Human Rights Commission and legal expert Emma ...
News
4 weeks ago

Private schools group bans edgy and anonymous Whisper app

The anonymous secrets app Whisper has been banned by a large private schools group that has asked parents to police their children’s cyber activities.
News
1 year ago

Spite and humour can cost you R300,000 in a revenge porn fine

Legislation criminalising revenge porn is fairly new and therefore social media users may not be aware of the provisions which regulate the act
News
1 year ago

The consequences of cyberbullying: you can’t tweet what you like

Here’s how your Twitter fingers could land you on the wrong side of the law
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Australia regulator and YouTube spar over under-16s social media ban World
  2. Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents Sci-Tech
  3. Australia's teen social media ban faces a new wild card: teenagers Sci-Tech
  4. Meta expands 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, Messenger amid children's online ... Sci-Tech
  5. Instagram rolls out teen account with privacy, parental controls as scrutiny of ... Sci-Tech
  6. Social media for sex education: SA teens explain how it would help them Opinion & Analysis
  7. Epic times as social media guru Emma Sadleir gives birth, marries and catches ... South Africa
  8. SONGEZO ZIBI | Unwanted courtship: the power and the shame Opinion
  9. 'Economic crisis driving vulnerable youth into exploitive relationships': ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa
  5. 'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025