Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep

A former student at the National University of Lesotho now pursuing his PhD at Stellenbosch University has built an artificial intelligence (AI) app that searches for jobs, matches them to users' CVs and applies on their behalf while they sleep.
Thabo Maibi, who is completing a PhD in industrial engineering at Stellenbosch with a focus on AI and cancer research, is the creator of Career Agent, an innovative app designed to make job-hunting easier and more effective for unemployed people, especially in Africa.
“It looks for jobs for people in such a way that it scrapes jobs listings from online sources, looks if your skills match, your CV details match the job description,” said Maibi.
If the app finds a match and a contact e-mail is available in the job listing, it automatically sends an application using the user's stored CV and professional details.
“If it doesn't find the e-mail in that job description, it will alert you that it was not able to apply, so manual application is required.”
The app also features an applicant tracking system (ATS) score checker to improve CVs before applications are sent.
“Even if you qualify for a job, if your CV doesn't get a higher ATS score, you won't get that job. You won't be called for an interview. Your CV won't even reach the recruiters.”
In addition, Career Agent allows users to build a CV using voice commands, a function Maibi said was added for convenience and to assist those who may not be able to type or see.
“You have a conversation with it and then it automatically generates your CV in PDF.”
While the app is aimed at anyone job-hunting, Maibi told TimesLIVE he had Africa's high unemployment rates in mind.
“People depend on Facebook, where someone will post a job opening, because you never hear about job openings, so I decided I will collect websites which have job listings.”
Though still in its rollout phase, users can expect results soon. “A lot of people have subscribed, but the job-hunting AI is going to run month-end,” he said.
Keep ChatGPT out of court, warns Pretoria law expert after AI blunder
Users pay R400 for three months of automated job applications, but Maibi hopes to secure investors to make the app free for all. “It would be beneficial if this app were free. You just submit your CV and it keeps applying for you.”
For now, the app focuses on South African job listings but also pulls in opportunities from Botswana, Swaziland and global remote jobs — though it does not automatically apply for those. Maibi hopes to expand functionality to more countries and offer scholarships.
He built the app alone while juggling PhD research, consulting work and two other tech projects. “It's just dedication you have and the willingness to work,” he said.
Maibi encouraged aspiring developers to build solid foundations before jumping into AI.
“If they don't have a computer science degree, they can learn online and then they can see how AI can help them.”
