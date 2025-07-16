Sci-Tech

X hit by complaints to EU over user data and targeted advertising

16 July 2025 - 12:42 By Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The X logo at the headquarters of the messaging platform in San Francisco, California. File photo.
The X logo at the headquarters of the messaging platform in San Francisco, California. File photo.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Elon Musk's X social media platform has been hit by complaints by nine civil society organisations to EU and French regulators over what they say is its use of users' data for targeted advertising that may breach EU tech rules.

The organisations — AI Forensics, the Centre for Democracy and Technology Europe, Entropy, European Digital Rights, Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte e.V. (GFF), Global Witness, Panoptykon Foundation, Stichting Bits of Freedom and VoxPublic — said they took their complaint to the European Commission and the French media regulator Arcom on Monday.

They urged both regulators to take action under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which prohibits advertising based on sensitive user data such as religion, race and sexuality.

X, the commission and Arcom did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

"We express our deep concern regarding the use by X of users' sensitive personal data for targeted advertisements," the organisations said in a statement.

SpaceX to invest $2bn in Musk's xAI startup, WSJ reports

SpaceX has committed $2bn (R35.75bn) to xAI as part of a $5bn (R89.37bn) equity round, deepening the ties between tech billionaire Elon Musk's ...
News
2 days ago

They said their concerns were triggered after they looked into X's Ad Repository which is a publicly available database set up by companies as part of a DSA requirement.

"We found that major brands as well as public and financial institutions engaged in targeted online advertising based on what appear to be special categories of personal data, protected by Article 9 of the GDPR, such as political opinions, sexual orientation, religious beliefs and health conditions," they said.

The group called on the regulators to investigate X. GDPR refers to the EU data privacy law.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Court orders Meta to permanently shut down accounts posting child porn

The Instagram and WhatsApp accounts posted child pornography and identified individuals and schools, says the Digital Law Company’s Emma Sadleir.
News
1 day ago

Google inks $3bn hydropower deal as industry intensifies clean energy hunt

Google has agreed to secure as much as 3GW of US hydropower in the world's largest corporate clean power pact for hydroelectricity, the company said ...
News
1 day ago

Meta investors, Zuckerberg to square off at $8bn trial over 'privacy violations'

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear as a star witness in an unusual $8bn (R142.88bn) trial that kicks off this week at which the Meta CEO is ...
News
1 day ago

Musk-owned X's CEO Yaccarino to step down in surprise move

Linda Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies as CEO of his X social media site, is exiting the company in a surprise move just months after the ...
News
6 days ago

Google's AI Overviews hit by EU antitrust complaint from publishers

Alphabet's Google has been hit by an EU antitrust complaint over its AI Overviews from a group of independent publishers, which has also asked for an ...
News
1 week ago

Young, online and always connected: SA’s 25 to 34-year-olds dominate internet use

South Africa’s 25 to 34-year-old age group leads the country’s digital revolution as the world celebrates World Social Media Day.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  3. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  4. Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. Man who killed woman in 'heinous' knife attack declared unfit for trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Duhok: Drone Strikes Hit Kurdish Oil Fields in Iraq for Third Time This Week | ...
Russia unleashes 'massive attack' on Ukraine amid Trump's ultimatum