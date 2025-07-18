Sci-Tech

WATCH | Martian meteorite sells for record $5.3m at Sotheby's

18 July 2025 - 10:57 By Roselle Chen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars on Earth, is displayed during the press preview of Sotheby’s Natural History auction in New York City on July 8 2025.
The meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars on Earth, is displayed during the press preview of Sotheby’s Natural History auction in New York City on July 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A 24.5kg Martian meteorite that is the largest known piece of Mars found on Earth has sold for $5.3m (R93.9m) at Sotheby's, setting a new auction record for a meteorite.

The auction on Wednesday for the rock known as NWA 16788 sparked a 15-minute bidding war between online and phone bidders.

"This is an amazing Martian meteorite that broke off of the Martian surface," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairperson and global head of science and natural history, ahead of the auction.

The fragment was discovered in November 2023 by a meteorite hunter in the Sahara Desert, in Niger's remote Agadez region.

"The people there knew already that it was something special," said Hatton. "It wasn't until it got to the lab and pieces were tested that we realized, 'Oh my gosh, it's Martian.' And then when those results came back and we compared and saw, OK, it's not just Martian, it is the biggest piece of Mars on the planet."

About 5-million years ago, an asteroid or comet slammed into Mars so hard that rocks and other debris launched into space.

"So it comes hurtling ... 140-million miles through space, makes it through Earth's atmosphere," said Hatton, noting that most things burn up in our planet's atmosphere.

"It's incredible that it made it through and then that it crashed in the middle of the desert instead of the middle of the ocean, in a place where we could find it, and that somebody who could recognise what it was found it.

"So there's a whole kind of process or a layer of things that have to happen in order for this to become reality and be here in front of us."

A handler organises meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars on Earth, during the press preview of Sotheby’s Natural History auction in New York City on July 8 2025.
A handler organises meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars on Earth, during the press preview of Sotheby’s Natural History auction in New York City on July 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Just like its mother planet, NWA 16788 has a distinctly reddish hue, as well as signs of fusion crust from its violent descent through Earth's atmosphere.

There are about 400 officially recognised Martian meteorites on Earth, of which NWA 16788 is by far the largest.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary return with US veteran from ISS

Nasa retiree turned private astronaut Peggy Whitson splashed down safely in the Pacific early on Tuesday after her fifth trip to the International ...
News
2 days ago

A future seen in the stars

From ‘What’s that star, Daddy?’ to pushing the limits of our knowledge of the universe — that’s Michelle Lochner’s story
News
5 days ago

Newly spotted comet is third interstellar object seen in our solar system

3I/ATLAS is journeying at a speed of about 60km per second from the direction of the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | SpaceX Starship rocket explodes in setback for Musk’s Mars mission

SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft exploded into a dramatic fireball during testing in Texas late on Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks ...
News
4 weeks ago

Study casts doubt on water flows as cause of streaks on Martian slopes

Images taken of Mars from orbits dating back as far as the 1970s have captured curious dark streaks running down the sides of cliffs and crater walls ...
News
1 month ago

Ancient meteorite was ‘giant fertiliser bomb’ for life on Earth

Researchers assessed the effects of the meteorite impact using evidence from ancient rocks in the Barberton Greenstone Belt.
News
8 months ago

SA scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite

A rare meteorite fragment - black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior - weighs less than 90g.
News
10 months ago

'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was car-size meteorite: scientists

Anybody who saw, heard or found anything they may suspect of being related to the meteorite on Sunday morning is urged to contact experts from Wits ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

LDV road trip to Kruger
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russian bombers • FRANCE 24 English