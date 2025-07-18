A 24.5kg Martian meteorite that is the largest known piece of Mars found on Earth has sold for $5.3m (R93.9m) at Sotheby's, setting a new auction record for a meteorite.
The auction on Wednesday for the rock known as NWA 16788 sparked a 15-minute bidding war between online and phone bidders.
"This is an amazing Martian meteorite that broke off of the Martian surface," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairperson and global head of science and natural history, ahead of the auction.
The fragment was discovered in November 2023 by a meteorite hunter in the Sahara Desert, in Niger's remote Agadez region.
"The people there knew already that it was something special," said Hatton. "It wasn't until it got to the lab and pieces were tested that we realized, 'Oh my gosh, it's Martian.' And then when those results came back and we compared and saw, OK, it's not just Martian, it is the biggest piece of Mars on the planet."
WATCH | Martian meteorite sells for record $5.3m at Sotheby's
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A 24.5kg Martian meteorite that is the largest known piece of Mars found on Earth has sold for $5.3m (R93.9m) at Sotheby's, setting a new auction record for a meteorite.
The auction on Wednesday for the rock known as NWA 16788 sparked a 15-minute bidding war between online and phone bidders.
"This is an amazing Martian meteorite that broke off of the Martian surface," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairperson and global head of science and natural history, ahead of the auction.
The fragment was discovered in November 2023 by a meteorite hunter in the Sahara Desert, in Niger's remote Agadez region.
"The people there knew already that it was something special," said Hatton. "It wasn't until it got to the lab and pieces were tested that we realized, 'Oh my gosh, it's Martian.' And then when those results came back and we compared and saw, OK, it's not just Martian, it is the biggest piece of Mars on the planet."
About 5-million years ago, an asteroid or comet slammed into Mars so hard that rocks and other debris launched into space.
"So it comes hurtling ... 140-million miles through space, makes it through Earth's atmosphere," said Hatton, noting that most things burn up in our planet's atmosphere.
"It's incredible that it made it through and then that it crashed in the middle of the desert instead of the middle of the ocean, in a place where we could find it, and that somebody who could recognise what it was found it.
"So there's a whole kind of process or a layer of things that have to happen in order for this to become reality and be here in front of us."
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Just like its mother planet, NWA 16788 has a distinctly reddish hue, as well as signs of fusion crust from its violent descent through Earth's atmosphere.
There are about 400 officially recognised Martian meteorites on Earth, of which NWA 16788 is by far the largest.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary return with US veteran from ISS
A future seen in the stars
Newly spotted comet is third interstellar object seen in our solar system
WATCH | SpaceX Starship rocket explodes in setback for Musk’s Mars mission
Study casts doubt on water flows as cause of streaks on Martian slopes
Ancient meteorite was ‘giant fertiliser bomb’ for life on Earth
SA scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite
'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was car-size meteorite: scientists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos