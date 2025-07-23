Sci-Tech

No plans to get Big Tech to pay digital law compliance costs: EU tech chief

This is despite the fact that the Digital Markets Act will require a huge amount of monitoring work

23 July 2025 - 14:42 By Foo Yun Chee
Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president of the European Commission for technological sovereignty, security and democracy. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The European Commission will not ask Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta Platforms and Microsoft to pay the cost of monitoring their compliance with a new digital law, the EU tech chief said on Wednesday.

Germany and European parliament legislators have lobbied for a supervisory fee to be levied on Big Tech to help EU antitrust regulators better enforce the Digital Markets Act.

European Commission executive vice-president Henna Virkkunen, who is responsible for the technology sector, said rules were always under review and she would monitor developments, but had no plans to make the companies pay despite the enormous volume of monitoring work.

“So it's always, of course, there is this possibility, but now we are not having any new proposal on that,” Virkkunen told Reuters in an interview.

The landmark legislation, which has been enforced since 2023, sets out a list of do's and don'ts aimed at curbing the six companies' power and giving consumers more choice. The group of Big Tech companies, which includes Booking.com, were picked because they provide a core platform service for business users.

Proponents of a DMA supervisory fee said it should be similar to the levy imposed on big online platforms subject to another piece of legislation called the Digital Services Tax, which requires companies to do more to policing of content on their sites.

The digital services supervisory fee amounts to 0.05% of a company's annual worldwide net income.

Reuters

