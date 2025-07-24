Sci-Tech

WATCH | Titanic experience takes visitors from shipyard to disaster

24 July 2025 - 10:00 By Reuters
More than a century after the vessel sunk, a Spanish company has turned the Titanic into an immersive experience — allowing visitors to experience its journey from a Belfast shipyard to its maiden voyage disaster.

Ghosts of SA’s past live on in new Titanic exhibition

The spirit of Mzani's passengers comes to life at 27 Boxes' shipment containers this June. We speak to Gino Hart about the long forgotten history ...
News
1 month ago

From the real villains to SA's survivor: 5 things to know about the Titanic

From the myth of it being 'unsinkable' to the man who snuck into a lifeboat, here's a look at some surprising facts about the legendary ship
Lifestyle
3 months ago
