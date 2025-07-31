Sci-Tech

No mention of robotaxi as Tesla launches ride-hailing in San Francisco

31 July 2025 - 12:36 By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Akash Sriram
"You can now ride-hail a Tesla in the SF Bay area, in addition to Austin," Musk said in a post on X, without adding other details. File photo.
Image: Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday the company has launched its ride-hailing service in San Francisco's bay area, but did not clarify whether it is using self-driving vehicles.

California has not permitted Tesla to offer robotaxi service and the limited rollout highlights the regulatory hurdles the company faces as it looks to pivot to robotaxis amid cooling electric vehicle sales.

The state's rules could potentially delay Musk's target of deploying robotaxis in half the US by year-end.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said last week Tesla was not allowed to “test or transport the public” with or without a driver in a self-driving vehicle.

Tesla had notified the CPUC of its intent to include friends and family of employees, plus select public participants in the bay area service, but only in human-operated vehicles.

But the regulator reiterated Tesla must first complete a pilot phase without charging customers before pursuing full-autonomous permits, a process that has taken competitors such as Alphabet's Waymo years to navigate.

“You can now ride-hail a Tesla in the SF bay area, in addition to Austin,” Musk said in a post on X, without adding other details.

Tesla, in a post on X, showed the service area would include the San Francisco area, San Jose and Berkeley.

Tesla only has a permit from California's department of motor vehicles to test self-driving vehicles with a safety driver on public roads. It does not have the permits needed to collect fares in robotaxis.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional details.

Reuters

