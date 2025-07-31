Sci-Tech

WATCH | India launches Nasa-ISRO satellite to track climate threats

31 July 2025 - 07:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

India has launched a $1.5bn, first-of-its-kind radar imaging satellite built in collaboration with Nasa, deploying it to help enhance global monitoring of climate change and natural disasters .

MORE

London's Kew Gardens opens carbon garden to highlight climate crisis

The garden includes new trees selected for their resilience to future projected climate conditions and their ability to absorb carbon dioxide.
News
5 days ago

Tourists and labourers seek respite as Greece and Balkans gripped by heatwave

Labourers were pausing outdoor work and tourists were looking for shade on Tuesday as Greece sweltered under its third heatwave of the summer and ...
News
1 week ago

Climate fund targets wildlife bonds for every country in Africa

Money borrowed using wildlife bonds usually target emblematic species but the Global Environment Facility hopes they can be expanded to include ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  3. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state | REUTERS
India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats | REUTERS