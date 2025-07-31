WATCH | India launches Nasa-ISRO satellite to track climate threats

India has launched a $1.5bn, first-of-its-kind radar imaging satellite built in collaboration with Nasa, deploying it to help enhance global monitoring of climate change and natural disasters .
