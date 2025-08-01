Forestry England is relocating hairy wood ants from North Yorkshire’s Cropton Forest to Cumbria’s Ennerdale Forest to restore woodland and boost biodiversity, introducing the key "ecosystem engineers" to areas where they’re missing.
WATCH | Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain’s forests?
