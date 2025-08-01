Sci-Tech

WATCH | Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain’s forests?

01 August 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Forestry England is relocating hairy wood ants from North Yorkshire’s Cropton Forest to Cumbria’s Ennerdale Forest to restore woodland and boost biodiversity, introducing the key "ecosystem engineers" to areas where they’re missing.

READ MORE:

Tiny creatures are big business: Smuggled ants worth R4,163 each on black market

Senior lecturer in invertebrate biology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Caswell Munyai said the global trafficking, or smuggling, of ants, ...
News
2 months ago

Rare butterfly loses home in Knysna fires, too

A butterfly that was found exclusively on a few hectares of land on the western bank of the Knysna Heads has had its habitat wiped out by the fire.
News
8 years ago

‘We cannot kill the economy to preserve ecology’: Gwede Mantashe on energy transition

Minister in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Africa's energy transition must address basic needs first.
Politics
2 months ago

Lost fynbos seeds from underground ‘time capsules’ in South Africa can grow again

These time capsules of historical fynbos varieties offer enormous hope for restoring indigenous fynbos across the Cape floral region
Science
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  2. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  3. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  4. Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court South Africa

Latest Videos

Medical aid that fits you – not the other way around.
Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain's forests? | REUTERS