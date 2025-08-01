Chile has launched a new effort to save the endangered Darwin's frog, a tiny amphibian with leaf-like skin whose males carry tadpoles within pouches in their mouths.
WATCH | Chile steps up action to save tiny Darwin’s frog on the brink
