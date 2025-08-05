Sci-Tech

Starlink rival Eutelsat beats estimates on Ukraine boost, government demand

CEO says company will not compete with Starlink, Amazon in consumer markets

05 August 2025 - 16:10 By Gianluca Lo Nostro
The German government has been paying for Ukraine's access to Eutelsat's network for about a year. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/COOKELMA

French satellite operator Eutelsat reported better than expected annual earnings on Tuesday, driven by growing interest in its satellite internet services from government and corporate customers.

Eutelsat gained the spotlight this year as European governments sought home-grown solutions for satellite services, aiming to reduce their reliance on US providers such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

Revenues from video, connectivity and government services reached 1.23bn (R25.59bn) in the year ended June 30, up 0.8% from a year earlier.

Financial analysts had expected the revenues to total €1.21bn (R25.18bn), according to a consensus poll provided by Eutelsat.

The Paris-based group hopes to offset declining income from its video business by gaining a foothold in the satellite internet market, where Starlink dominates.

However, CEO Jean-François Fallacher told reporters the company “won't compete head-to-head with Starlink or Amazon's Kuiper in consumer markets”, focusing instead on segments that make it competitive.

Besides government services, the areas include in-flight connectivity and maritime services, Fallacher said.

Eutelsat said revenues from its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites rose 84.1% yearly to €187m (R3.89bn).

Higher revenues for government services reflected services delivered in Ukraine and increased demand from other non-US governments, particularly Taiwan, Fallacher said.

The German government has been paying for Ukraine's access to Eutelsat's network for about a year.

Eutelsat expects LEO revenues to grow by 50% next year, saying it will compensate but not yet outweigh the decline in its legacy business, which are affected by additional Russian sanctions.

However, the operator said it took a 1.1bn (R22.89bn) loss through the year, partly due to impairments from its geostationary (GEO) assets.

In addition to its 34 GEO satellites, mostly used for broadcasting and fixed satellite internet, Eutelsat owns a constellation of more than 600 in low Earth orbit, managed by its London-based subsidiary OneWeb, which was acquired in 2023.

The company is undergoing a radical shake-up after the appointment of a new CEO and a chairperson, and injections of capital led by the French state with Britain and other anchor shareholders for 1.5bn (R31.21bn).

Eutelsat's shares were up 1.2% at 7.47am GMT. The stock had climbed 30% this year as of Tuesday's closing price.

Reuters

