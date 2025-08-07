Sci-Tech

July was Earth's third hottest on record, say EU scientists

Türkiye registered a record high of 50.5°C

07 August 2025 - 09:58 By Charlotte Van Campenhout
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over — for now,' says Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S. Stock photo.
'Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over — for now,' says Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/moovstock

Last month was Earth's third warmest July since records began and included a record national temperature in Türkiye of 50.5°C, scientists said on Thursday.

Last month continued a trend of extreme climate conditions scientists attribute to man-made global warming, though there was a pause in record-breaking temperatures for the planet.

According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the average global surface air temperature reached 16.68ºC in July, which is 0.45ºC above the 1991-2020 average for the month.

“Two years after the hottest July on record the recent streak of global temperature records is over — for now,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S. “But this doesn't mean climate change has stopped. We continued to witness the effects of a warming world in events such as extreme heat and catastrophic floods in July.”

While not as hot as the record-setting July 2023 and second-warmest July 2024, Earth's average surface temperature last month was still 1.25ºC above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale.

Moreover, the 12-month period from August 2024 to July 2025 was 1.53ºC warmer than pre-industrial levels, exceeding the 1.5ºC threshold set as a maximum in the Paris Agreement that sought to curb global warming and entered into force in 2016.

The main cause of climate change is the release of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels.

Last year was the world's hottest year recorded.

The world has not yet officially surpassed the 1.5ºC target, which refers to a long-term global average temperature over several decades. However, some scientists argue that staying below this threshold is no longer realistically achievable. They are urging governments to accelerate cuts to CO2 emissions to reduce the extent of the overshoot and curb the rise in extreme weather events. The C3S has temperature records dating back to 1940, which are cross-referenced with global data reaching back to 1850.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Rains intensify around Beijing, 4,400 evacuated

Heavy rain intensified around Beijing and nearby provinces in northern China on Monday, exacerbating the risks of disasters including landslides and ...
News
1 week ago

Central banks warned to prepare for climate shock to labour market

Central banks risk being blindsided by climate-driven shocks to global labour markets unless they overhaul their approach to monetary policy, a ...
News
2 weeks ago

How schools are being built for extreme heat — without aircon

Mud and clay allow passive cooling as the material is a natural temperature regulator, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it at night.
News
3 weeks ago

World’s biggest climate fund ramps up investment plans

The world's biggest multilateral climate fund said it will make its largest investments and speed up deal making as it looks to help poorer nations ...
News
1 month ago

France shuts schools as heatwave grips Europe, sea off Spain at record high temperatures

More than a thousand schools were closed in France on Tuesday and the top floor of the Eiffel Tower was shut to tourists as a severe heatwave ...
News
1 month ago

May was world’s second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

Even cold climate countries are experiencing unprecedented temperatures.
News
1 month ago

Joburg asked to pause for a day and reflect on city's air quality

New data from Breathe Cities reveals that 92% of surveyed Johannesburg residents expressed concern about air pollution and 78% believe it negatively ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  2. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist South Africa
  3. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  4. NSPCA dismayed over NPA declining to prosecute Julius Malema for cruelty South Africa
  5. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 07 August 2025
Mia Malan sits down with the head of the Wits RHI, Helen Rees