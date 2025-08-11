Sci-Tech

Scientists find possible artefacts of ‘oldest known hominids’ in Indonesia

11 August 2025 - 11:17 By Abdul Rahman Muchtar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia work at the site where they found small, chipped tools, used to cut small animals and carve rocks, under soil in the Wallacea region, which scientists say may be evidence of humans living there 1.5-million years ago, in Soppeng, South Sulawesi province, on August 6 2025.
Archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia work at the site where they found small, chipped tools, used to cut small animals and carve rocks, under soil in the Wallacea region, which scientists say may be evidence of humans living there 1.5-million years ago, in Soppeng, South Sulawesi province, on August 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Abd Rahman Muchtar

Scientists have found stone tools on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island they say may be evidence of humans living 1.5-million years ago on islands between Asia and Australia, the earliest known humans in the Wallacea region.

Archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia found the small, chipped tools, used to cut small animals and carve rocks, under soil in the region of Soppeng in South Sulawesi. Radioactive tracing of the tools and the teeth of animals found around the site were dated at up to 1.48-million years ago.

The findings could transform theories about early human migrations, according to an article the archaeologists published in the journal Nature in August.

The earliest Wallacean humans, pre-historic persons known as Homo Erectus, were thought to have only settled in Indonesia's Flores island and Philippines' Luzon island around 1.02-million years ago, as they were thought to be incapable of distant sea travel, proving the significance of the Sulawesi findings in theories of migration.

Stone tools at the site in Soppeng on August 6 2025.
Stone tools at the site in Soppeng on August 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Abd Rahman Muchtar

“These were artefacts made by ancient humans who lived on Earth long before the evolution of our species, Homo Sapiens,” said Adam Brumm, lead archaeologist from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia.

“We think Homo Erectus somehow got from the Asian mainland across a significant ocean gap to Sulawesi at least one million years ago," Brumm said.

Wallacea is a region in Eastern Indonesia including several islands such as Sulawesi, Lombok, Flores, Timor and Sumbawa that lie between Borneo and Java and Australia and New Guinea. The region is named for the naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace who studied the fauna and flora of the area.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ancient Egyptian man's genome reveals his society's cross-cultural ties

DNA obtained from the remains of a man who lived in ancient Egypt about the time the first pyramids were built is providing evidence of the ties ...
News
1 month ago

Ancient proteins found in fossils up to 24-million years old

Scientists in recent years have made progress in finding ancient DNA in fossils, gaining insight into organisms that lived long ago. But the oldest ...
News
1 month ago

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city that linked Andes to coast

Archaeologists on Thursday unveiled a 3,500-year-old city in Peru that likely served as a trading hub linking Pacific coast cultures with those in ...
News
1 month ago

With a primitive canoe, scientists replicate prehistoric seafaring

Our species arose in Africa roughly 300,000 years ago and later trekked worldwide, eventually reaching some of Earth's most remote places.
News
1 month ago

Humans adapted to diverse habitats before trekking out of Africa

Human hunter-gatherers in Africa began about 70,000 years ago to embrace a greater diversity of habitats such as thick forests and arid deserts.
News
1 month ago

Mount Vesuvius eruption turned a man's brain into glass. Here's how it happened

Volcanic eruption buried ancient Pompeii and Herculaneum, victims were preserved in sudden death in the two cities, man was exposed to heat of 510ºC
Science
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stolen ‘Prinsloo guns’ still on Cape Flats streets, Western Cape police say South Africa
  2. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  4. Chief justice introduces sexual harassment policy for judiciary South Africa
  5. 'Wathint’ abafazi': New research shows 90% of SA women believe ‘softness is ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Norway
Visible Age Reverse Treatment