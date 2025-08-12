Sci-Tech

WATCH | Nasa Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five months

12 August 2025 - 13:12 By Joey Roulette
Nasa's SpaceX Crew-10 crew members — mission specialist Kirill Peskov of Russia's Roscosmos, pilot Nichole Ayers and commander Anne McClain of US, and mission specialist Takuya Onishi of Japan's JAXA — walk from the operations & checkout building at the Kennedy Space Center for transport to launch complex 39-A ahead of their launch to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on March 12 2025. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Joe Skipper

Four astronauts from Nasa's Crew-10 mission departed the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, heading for a splashdown off the US west coast on Saturday morning after a five-month crew rotation mission at the orbiting lab.

US astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, the Crew-10 commander, boarded the gumdrop-shaped Dragon capsule on Friday afternoon along with Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov ahead of a 17.5-hour trek back to Earth to a splashdown site off the California coast.

The four-person crew launched to the ISS on March 14 in a routine mission that replaced the Crew-9 crew, which included Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the astronaut pair left on the station by Boeing's Starliner capsule.

Five months after the Starliner mission's conclusion, Wilmore this week retired from Nasa after a 25-year career in which he flew four different spacecraft and logged a total of 464 days in space.

Wilmore was a key technical adviser to Boeing's Starliner programme along with Williams, who remains at the agency in its astronaut corps.

The four astronauts in the Crew-10 capsule are scheduled for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean at 11.33am ET (3.33pm GMT) Saturday.

Nasa said they are returning to Earth with "important and time-sensitive research" conducted in the microgravity environment of the ISS during the 146-day mission. The astronauts had over 200 science experiments on their to-do list.

Reuters

