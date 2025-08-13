US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on imports of Brazilian goods this month, linking the move to a "witch hunt" against former president Jair Bolsonaro and "unfair trade practices" by Brazil, particularly on US companies' digital trade.
Lula said he hopes to one day meet Trump and that they can talk in a civilised way, as two heads of state. The Brazilian leader on Tuesday said he had sent a letter to Trump inviting him to global climate summit COP30, which is set to be held in Brazil later this year.
Lula also said that next week he plans to call leaders from France, Germany and the EU to speak about the deal being discussed between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur.
Reuters
Proposal to regulate social media platforms in Brazil is ready, says Lula
Image: 123RF/FEDHAR
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday a proposal to regulate social media platforms in the country is ready and will be sent to Congress.
In an interview with news outlet BandNews, Lula said the proposal will be on his desk on Wednesday afternoon, so the government can send it to Congress.
US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on imports of Brazilian goods this month, linking the move to a "witch hunt" against former president Jair Bolsonaro and "unfair trade practices" by Brazil, particularly on US companies' digital trade.
Lula said he hopes to one day meet Trump and that they can talk in a civilised way, as two heads of state. The Brazilian leader on Tuesday said he had sent a letter to Trump inviting him to global climate summit COP30, which is set to be held in Brazil later this year.
Lula also said that next week he plans to call leaders from France, Germany and the EU to speak about the deal being discussed between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur.
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘Politically driven’ US government report slams South Africa, Brazil
‘Farm babe’ vs ‘food babe’ influencer rivalry is a lopsided battle
LGBTQI+ Ghanaians found freedom online but might lose it
Wikipedia operator loses court challenge to regulations under UK Online Safety Act
YouTube, others 'turning a blind eye' to child abuse material: Australia regulator
Now the hard part starts in hunt for teen porn perps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos