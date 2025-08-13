Sci-Tech

Ukraine successfully tests Starlink's direct-to-cell technology

13 August 2025 - 14:50 By Gianluca Lo Nostro
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman walks past a store of Ukrainian telecoms company Kyivstar, Ukraine. File photo.
A woman walks past a store of Ukrainian telecoms company Kyivstar, Ukraine. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has successfully conducted the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

The pilot test took place in the Zhytomyr region using Starlink's direct-to-cell technology, Kyivstar said, with its CEO Oleksandr Komarov and Ukraine's digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov exchanging messages via regular smartphones.

Direct-to-cell satellite technology aims to provide reliable connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable, a critical asset for war-torn Ukraine where Russian attacks on infrastructure regularly disrupt communications.

Satellites used for this service are equipped with advanced cellular modems that function like cell towers in space, beaming signals directly to smartphones on the ground.

Telecom providers around the world are turning to satellite technology in an effort to erase dead zones, particularly in remote areas where terrestrial networks are either too expensive to deploy or face significant geographical challenges.

Starlink rival Eutelsat beats estimates on Ukraine boost, government demand

French satellite operator Eutelsat reported better than expected annual earnings on Tuesday, driven by growing interest in its satellite internet ...
News
1 week ago

SpaceX-owned Starlink has signed deals with telcos in 10 countries for a direct-to-cell service, with Kyivstar set to become the first operator in Europe to roll it out.

Kyivstar and Starlink plan to commercially launch direct-to-cell connectivity in the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with messaging services. Mobile satellite broadband data is planned to be made available to a wider audience at the beginning of 2026, Komarov told Reuters in July.

VEON, which owns Kyivstar, is also in talks with other providers, including Amazon's Project Kuiper, to expand its satellite services for mobile devices beyond Ukraine.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pentagon Golden Dome to have 4-layer defence system, slides show

The Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defence system will include four layers — one satellite-based and three on land — with 11 ...
News
2 hours ago

Zelensky in Berlin for online meeting with Trump, European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Berlin on Wednesday for a German-hosted virtual meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders, ...
News
3 hours ago

Ukraine makes small gains in Sumy ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ukraine has retaken two villages in its eastern region of Sumy, Kyiv's military said, adding to recent small territorial gains along the border with ...
News
1 day ago

Australia's NBN picks Amazon's Project Kuiper over Starlink for remote internet

Australia's state-owned internet network hired Amazon's untested startup satellite service to link people who cannot access its terrestrial network, ...
News
1 week ago

Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink

South Africa-born American billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink will find welcoming competitors in South Africa if the satellite internet provider's ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education ... South Africa
  5. Grade 10 pupil dies after 'being forced to run for arriving late' South Africa

Latest Videos

U.S. sanctions armed group, firms over conflict minerals in Congo
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges