Sci-Tech

WATCH | Robot dog in Mexico teaches animal kindness on the streets

13 August 2025 - 16:15 By Alberto Fajardo and Mariana Hernandez
Waldog, a robotic dog used by Mexican senator Waldo Fernandez as a tool to raise awareness about animal adoption and abuse, greets people during a street tour, in Guadalupe, Mexico, on August 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

He walks, he talks, he runs and he plays. He's “Waldog,” an AI-powered robot that is making the rounds in the northern city of Monterrey, Mexico, to raise awareness about animal abuse and welfare.

With a metallic, friendly voice, Waldog is about the size of a beagle and initiates conversations with children and adults about animal rights.

"Hi, I'm Waldog, and I'm here to give a voice to those who don't have one, the animals who live on the streets," he told one group of laughing residents in the low-income neighbourhood of Santa Catarina in Monterrey on August 8.

Waldog told them his job is to “raise awareness” about animal treatment.

Federal Senator Waldo Fernandez of Monterrey told Reuters that he paid $4,084 (R71,500) for Waldog with his own money and named the pet after himself. Waldog needs adult accompaniment and is operated by a remote control.

Fernandez, a self-professed animal activist, said Waldog seeks to encourage kindness and responsibility toward animals and humans alike.

But it will also serve a practical purpose, Fernandez said in an Instagram post: Waldog will flag trash on the street, potholes and register fellow street dogs.

Robot dogs have also been used in search and rescue missions following natural disasters. US authorities are also working on developing robot dogs for patrol along the US-Mexico border.

For now, Fernandez said, Waldog has a full agenda: it will visit schools, plazas and neighbourhoods across Monterrey’s metro area, in addition to posing for lots of selfies.

Reuters

