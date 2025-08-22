Sci-Tech

‘Urgent action’ needed to protect workers from heat stress in warming world, UN says

22 August 2025 - 09:00 By Jennifer Rigby
The health risks caused by extreme heat include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Governments and employers should take urgent action to help protect the health of workers who are increasingly exposed to extreme heat, the UN said on Friday.

Climate change is making heatwaves more common and intense, and workers worldwide are experiencing the health impacts, the agencies said in what they described as a “much needed” major update of a report and guidance last published in 1969.

Worker productivity drops by 2% to 3% for every degree above 20°C, the report said, with half the world’s population suffering the adverse consequences of high temperatures.

The health risks include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Meteorological Association (WMO).

Manual workers in sectors such as agriculture, construction and fisheries, and vulnerable populations such as children and older adults in developing countries, were particularly at risk, they said.

“Protection of workers from extreme heat is not only a health imperative but an economic necessity,” said WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett.

In response, the agencies called for heat action plans tailored to regions and industries and  developed alongside workers, employers, unions and public health experts. Unions in some countries have pushed for maximum legal working temperatures, for example, which the agencies said was an option but would likely differ globally depending on the context.

They also called for better education for health workers and first responders as heat stress is often misdiagnosed.

The International Labour Organisation recently found more than 2.4-billion workers are exposed to excessive heat globally, resulting in more than 22.8-million occupational injuries each year.

“No-one should have to risk kidney failure or collapse to earn a living,” said Rüdiger Krech, director ad interim for environment, climate change and health at the WHO, at a press conference ahead of the report’s release.

Reuters

