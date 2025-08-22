Sci-Tech

WATCH | Nigerian firm develops bionic arms for amputees

With prosthetics unaffordable and inaccessible to many Nigerians, Immortal Cosmetic Art hopes to remedy the situation

22 August 2025 - 12:12 By Ben Ezeamalu and Kazeem Sanni
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gift Usen, 25, born handicapped, tries on a bionic prosthetic arm at Immortal Cosmetic Art laboratory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, on August 16 2025.
Gift Usen, 25, born handicapped, tries on a bionic prosthetic arm at Immortal Cosmetic Art laboratory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, on August 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

Gift Usen cannot wait to have her hand. Born 25 years ago in Akwa Ibom, southern Nigeria, she has navigated through her life with only one fully developed hand.

“I grew up to see myself with one-and-a-half hands. Most times I felt discouraged, but I had to encourage myself because this is how I saw it. I didn't create myself,” said Usen, a cosmetologist.

Nigeria has no precise data on how many citizens use prosthetics, but prosthetics have been inaccessible or unaffordable to a significant number of amputees and other Nigerians who lack a hand.

Immortal Cosmetic Art, a Nigerian prosthetics firm, hopes to remedy the situation with its Ubokobong Bionic Arm. The company has designed a humanoid bionic arm that works with electromyography signals sent from the brain to muscles when an amputee loses a hand.

It hopes to launch production with support from the government or NGOs, whose financial support will make the prosthetics affordable for ordinary people in Nigeria. So far the company also has orders from the US, UK, Australia and Ghana from people attracted to the humanoid bionic arm.

“Bionics are readily available in other parts of the world, but what we have here are hyperreal bionic forms, which means they look human and yet functional,” said John Amanam Sunday, a hyperrealistic prosthetic artist and Immortal Cosmetic Art's CEO.

“They are not just static but they are functional and human-like. So this is a step further from what we have obtainable in the market. The most beautiful part of it is it is black skin coloured.”

Built for Africans by Africans, the Ubokobong Bionic Arm has received multiple orders even before its official launch, Amanam said.

The idea of a hyperreal bionic arm was born after Amanam's younger brother Ubokobong lost his fingers to exploding firecrackers during a New Year's Eve celebration six years ago.

The brother's emotional distress at the inability to find artificial fingers that could match his skin tone in Nigeria inspired Amanam to establish Immortal Cosmetic Art.

Initially, the prosthetics were purely aesthetic and lacked functionality. Recognising this gap, Ubokobong applied his background in technology and electronics to develop a working solution. After three years of research he built the Ubokobong Bionic Arm.

Amanam has not announced a date for the official launch of Ubokobong Bionic Arm, but Usen said she cannot wait for the day.

“When we are launching it will be my greatest happiness ever. Finally, I'll have two hands. You know, maybe feel,” she said.

MORE:

WATCH | Lifelike ‘human hands’ found near KZN school not real

What initially sparked fears of a gruesome crime scene in Phoenix, north of Durban, has turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as “severed ...
News
1 week ago

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani start-up ships prosthetics to child war survivors

As soon as eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni returned from the clinic with her prosthetic arm, she jumped on a bicycle in the Jordanian refugee camp ...
News
1 month ago

Life beyond the label: shark attack survivor speaks of faith and courage in dealing with disability

Caleb Swanepoel, shark attack survivor and para-swimming champion, will be starring in local TV series Diepe Waters. Leonie Wagner joined Swanepoel ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Paralympics reveal future of human mobility

Technology designed for disabled could be used by able-bodied people as they age
Business Times
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics
  5. Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS