Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes

26 August 2025 - 11:52 By Kanishka Singh
Many countries, particularly in Europe, have levied taxes on the sales revenue of digital service providers, including Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook, Apple and Amazon. The issue has been a long-standing trade irritant for US administrations.
Image: 123RF/Anastasy Yarmolovich/ File photo

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries that have digital taxes with “subsequent additional tariffs” on their goods if the nations do not remove such legislation.

Sources said earlier the Trump administration was considering imposing sanctions on EU or member state officials responsible for implementing the bloc's landmark Digital Services Act.

Many countries, particularly in Europe, have levied taxes on the sales revenue of digital service providers, including Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook, Apple and Amazon. The issue has been a long-standing trade irritant for US administrations.

“With this truth I put all countries with digital taxes, legislation, rules or regulations on notice that unless the discriminatory actions are removed, I, as president of the US, will impose substantial additional tariffs on that country's exports to the USA, and institute export restrictions on our highly protected technology and chips,” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump claimed that such legislation was “designed to harm or discriminate against American technology” and it gave a pass to firms from US tech rival China.

Trump has also previously threatened to impose tariffs on countries including Canada and France over differences related to the digital services taxes.

Trump in February ordered his trade chief to revive investigations aimed at imposing tariffs on imports from countries that levy digital service taxes on US technology companies.

Reuters 

