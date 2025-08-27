Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a US judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4bn (R1.72-trillion) bid for OpenAI's assets, a court filing showed.
OpenAI said last week Musk had tried to enlist his rival Mark Zuckerberg in his bid for the AI company earlier this year, but the Meta boss did not come on board.
OpenAI then requested the judge to order Meta to produce documents and communications related to any bid for the company. Meta asked the judge to deny the request, saying it should seek relevant documents directly from Musk and his AI start-up xAI.
In a filing late on Tuesday, Musk's lawyers said OpenAI had already received documents related to the bid from him and his AI start-up. They added OpenAI's “expansive discovery” was irrelevant to this phase of the trial.
However, lawyers for OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman asked the judge to reject Musk's assertions and said they were not seeking “expansive” and “sprawling” discovery and the requests for documents were targeted and “span weeks, not years”.
“Plaintiffs have sought to explain the absence of bid-related documents by representing that their communications were primarily oral. If that is true, then the need for depositions — of Musk, an xAI representative, and other co-bidders — is more acute,” they wrote.
Earlier in August, US district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled Musk must face OpenAI's claims that the billionaire, through press statements, social media posts, legal claims and “a sham bid for OpenAI's assets”, had attempted to harm the AI start-up.
Tesla boss Musk sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Altman last year over the company's transition to a for-profit model, after which OpenAI counter-sued Musk in April this year.
A jury trial has been scheduled for spring 2026.
Reuters
Musk's lawyers try to stop OpenAI obtaining bid documents from Meta, filing shows
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a US judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4bn (R1.72-trillion) bid for OpenAI's assets, a court filing showed.
OpenAI said last week Musk had tried to enlist his rival Mark Zuckerberg in his bid for the AI company earlier this year, but the Meta boss did not come on board.
OpenAI then requested the judge to order Meta to produce documents and communications related to any bid for the company. Meta asked the judge to deny the request, saying it should seek relevant documents directly from Musk and his AI start-up xAI.
In a filing late on Tuesday, Musk's lawyers said OpenAI had already received documents related to the bid from him and his AI start-up. They added OpenAI's “expansive discovery” was irrelevant to this phase of the trial.
However, lawyers for OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman asked the judge to reject Musk's assertions and said they were not seeking “expansive” and “sprawling” discovery and the requests for documents were targeted and “span weeks, not years”.
“Plaintiffs have sought to explain the absence of bid-related documents by representing that their communications were primarily oral. If that is true, then the need for depositions — of Musk, an xAI representative, and other co-bidders — is more acute,” they wrote.
Earlier in August, US district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled Musk must face OpenAI's claims that the billionaire, through press statements, social media posts, legal claims and “a sham bid for OpenAI's assets”, had attempted to harm the AI start-up.
Tesla boss Musk sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Altman last year over the company's transition to a for-profit model, after which OpenAI counter-sued Musk in April this year.
A jury trial has been scheduled for spring 2026.
Reuters
MORE:
‘AI trustee’ still needs human guidance when it comes to retirement funds
Discover how AI is revolutionising the business of law
AI systems from Google and OpenAI soar at global maths competition
SpaceX to invest $2bn in Musk's xAI startup, WSJ reports
Meta offered $100m bonuses to OpenAI employees, says Sam Altman
OpenAI executives weigh antitrust accusation against Microsoft: WSJ
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos