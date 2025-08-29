Indonesia has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms, ByteDance's TikTok and other social media platforms, ordering them to boost content moderation as disinformation has spread online, a government official said on Wednesday.
Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, deputy communications minister Angga Raka Prabowo said.
The government will urge the platforms to moderate or remove such content as well as anything pertaining to pornography and online gambling without waiting for a government request, Angga said.
“They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms,” he said.
“The effect [of disinformation] is chaos. People do not receive accurate and complete information.”
Separate meetings with TikTok and Meta have been scheduled for later this week and the government will also send an invitation to Elon Musk's X and YouTube Indonesia, he said.
Indonesia urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content
Platforms face penalties for failing to remove harmful content
Image: 123RF/Nenetus
Indonesia has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms, ByteDance's TikTok and other social media platforms, ordering them to boost content moderation as disinformation has spread online, a government official said on Wednesday.
Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, deputy communications minister Angga Raka Prabowo said.
The government will urge the platforms to moderate or remove such content as well as anything pertaining to pornography and online gambling without waiting for a government request, Angga said.
“They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms,” he said.
“The effect [of disinformation] is chaos. People do not receive accurate and complete information.”
Separate meetings with TikTok and Meta have been scheduled for later this week and the government will also send an invitation to Elon Musk's X and YouTube Indonesia, he said.
Indonesia to push social media protections ahead of age-limit law
The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
TikTok and Instagram each have more than 100-million accounts based in Indonesia, some of the biggest in the world.
Examples of disinformation included a deep fake video of finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati saying teachers were a burden on the country, Angga said.
Some content has mislabelled past footage of riots in Jakarta as being recent, he said, referring to Monday's demonstration when hundreds clashed with police and were arrested, some of them under 18 years old, as they protested against excessive pay and perks for MPs.
The Child Protection Commission reported some of the detained youth had joined the protest after watching TikTok videos calling for demonstrations, Angga said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Egypt rounds up teenaged TikTokkers in crackdown on social media
EDITORIAL | It’s dangerous when influencer culture collides with vulnerable young audiences
Regulation vs creativity — can we find a balance with 'new age media'?
AI-generated influencers are here and they look real — are we falling for it?
A significant victory in holding tech giants to account
Meta and WhatsApp to hand over information of those behind child porn accounts
Big Tech content moderators unite to tackle mental trauma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos