Sci-Tech

Toad sculpture in Peru reveals climate-driven collapse of ancient city

02 September 2025 - 09:00 By Carlos Valdez and Marco Aquino
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A stone temple at the ruins of the ancient desert city of Caral 177 km north of Lima.
A stone temple at the ruins of the ancient desert city of Caral 177 km north of Lima.
Image: REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU)/File Photo

A small sculpture of two toads and other water-linked symbols found near the Peruvian city of Caral, once the oldest city on the South American continent, have helped archaeologists confirm an ancient civilisation disappeared due to devastating climate change.

Climate change, a long-term and large-scale shift in weather patterns, can have natural causes such as changes in solar activity or volcanic eruptions. Since the early 1800s, human activities have been its main drivers.

Archaeologists said they found the small sculpture of the two amphibians, dating back 3,800 years, and anthropomorphic figures on mud walls earlier this year in the Vichama archeological site, about 160km north of the capital Lima.

The site flourished between 1800 and 1500 BC and was an urban centre whose population developed after the collapse of Caral.

The sculpture representing the toads symbolises fertility and the worship of water and rain after prolonged droughts, according to the Andean representation of the world, said archeologist Tatiana Abad, head of research at Vichama.

Abad said together with the 12cm sculpture of the two amphibians, figures of skeletal remains of individuals in a state of malnutrition were found on the walls of Vichama.

She said the figures look like they are in a state of malnutrition because of climate change, a global phenomenon that caused the decline of Caral and other civilisations in other parts of the world.

The toad is a symbol of a crisis that the populations endured and represents fertility and prosperity, Abad said.

Caral, a city made up of 32 monumental buildings dating back around 5,000 years, is contemporary with other civilisations such as those of Egypt and Sumer. However, it uniquely developed in complete isolation, according to researchers. Peru is a cradle of ancient cultures with important archaeological remains such as the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu and the mysterious giant lines and figures of Nazca located in a desert area on the central coast of the country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city that linked Andes to coast

Archaeologists on Thursday unveiled a 3,500-year-old city in Peru that likely served as a trading hub linking Pacific coast cultures with those in ...
News
1 month ago

Genome evidence points to plague in Stone Age European population crash

Around 5,000 years ago, the population in northern Europe collapsed, decimating Stone Age farming communities across the region. The cause of this ...
News
1 year ago

At least 125 tombs discovered at Roman-era cemetery in Gaza

Archaeologists working on a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery discovered in Gaza last year have found at least 125 tombs, most with skeletons still ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  2. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor' South Africa
  5. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025
2025 Volkswagen T-Cross