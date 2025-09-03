Sci-Tech

Trump to move Space Command HQ to Alabama from Colorado

Relocation could cost millions and take years, defence officials estimate

03 September 2025 - 21:00 By Mike Stone
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC on September 2 2025.
US President Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC on September 2 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will relocate the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, noting the southern state's strong support for him while criticising Colorado's voting practices.

The move, first reported by Reuters, benefits a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump's three Republican presidential bids, at the expense of one that opposed them.

"We love Alabama. I only won it by about 47 points. I don't think that influenced my decision, though," Trump told reporters and lawmakers gathered in the Oval Office.

The decision reverses a move made under former President Joe Biden's administration, which had selected Colorado Springs as the permanent home for the military's newest combatant command.

Defence officials have previously estimated that relocating the headquarters, which became fully operational in December 2023, could cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take three to four years to complete.

The Space Command, established in 2019 under the first Trump administration, is responsible for military operations beyond Earth's atmosphere and defending US satellites from potential threats. About 1,700 personnel work at Space Command, according to congressional records.

Trump has often linked federal funding decisions and politics. The president previously blocked a move to put the FBI's headquarters in Maryland, calling it a "liberal state", and suggested linking disaster aid in California to the state's policy decisions.

"The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they do mail-in voting. They went to all mail-in voting, so they have automatically crooked elections," Trump said. Citizens can vote in person or by mail in Colorado.

All of Colorado's congressional leaders said in a joint statement, "Moving Space Command sets our space defence apparatus back years, wastes billions of taxpayer dollars, and hands the advantage to the converging threats of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea." Four of Colorado's representatives are Republicans.

Huntsville, home to Nasa's Marshall Space Flight Center and a major hub for defence contractors, such as L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, has long lobbied for the Space Command headquarters.

Military basing decisions have long been wielded as political weapons in Washington, with lawmakers treating defence installations and equipment purchases as bargaining chips.

In 2021, a week before the end of Trump's first term, the Air Force announced Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred location for Space Command's permanent headquarters, pending an environmental assessment. But while the Air Force completed the assessment in 2022, it did not make a final decision regarding Space Command’s headquarters.

The Government Accountability Office, Congress's nonpartisan research arm, released a report in 2022 saying it had identified "significant shortfalls" in the Air Force's selection process for the Space Command headquarters.

An April report by the Pentagon's inspector general "acknowledged risks to readiness inherent to moving the HQ from its provisional location" to Huntsville but said it was balanced by an estimated $426m (R7.52bn) cost advantage Huntsville has due to lower personnel and construction costs.

Reuters

MORE:

IN PICS | Egusi soup in space? Nigerian seeds launch into orbit

A staple of Nigerian cuisine, egusi soup, could one day be consumed on the moon or on Mars after melon seeds from which the thick, fragrant dish is ...
News
6 days ago

SpaceX’s Starship passes development rut, deploys first mock satellites

SpaceX's Starship rocket on Tuesday deployed its first batch of mock Starlink satellites in space and tested new heat shield tiles on its plunge ...
News
1 week ago

Cloudy weather delays SpaceX Starship’s latest launch to overcome testing troubles

Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the 10th launch of its Starship rocket due to cloudy weather in Texas on Monday, another slight delay in its efforts to ...
News
1 week ago

Musk quietly puts brakes on plans for new political party, WSJ says

Billionaire Elon Musk is quietly putting the brakes on plans to start his new political party, telling allies he wants to focus on his companies, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trump orders easing of commercial space flight rules, in boon to Musk's SpaceX

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to streamline federal regulation governing commercial rocket launches, a move that ...
News
2 weeks ago

Google announces Tennessee as site for small modular nuclear reactor

Google, with Kairos Power, has selected Tennessee as the site of an advanced nuclear power plant that is expected to supply electricity to the Big ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pentagon Golden Dome to have 4-layer defence system, slides show

The Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defence system will include four layers — one satellite-based and three on land — with 11 ...
News
3 weeks ago

Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

An Egyptian national charged with tossing petrol bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring a dozen people, planned his attack for a ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  2. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  3. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  4. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump says Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama: 'Rocket city'
2025 Hyundai Alcazar