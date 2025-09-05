David Boies, a lawyer for the users, said in a statement they were “obviously very pleased with the verdict the jury returned”.
The class action lawsuit, filed in July 2020, claimed Google continued to collect users' data even with the setting turned off through its relationship with apps such as Uber, Venmo and Meta's Instagram that use certain Google analytics services.
At trial, Google said the collected data was “non-personal, pseudonymous and stored in segregated, secured and encrypted locations”. The data was not associated with users' Google accounts or any individual user’s identity.
US district judge Richard Seeborg certified the case as a class action covering about 98-million Google users and 174-million devices.
Google has faced other privacy lawsuits, including one earlier this year where it paid nearly $1.4bn (R24.76bn) in a settlement with Texas over allegations the company violated the state's privacy laws.
Google in April 2024 agreed to destroy billions of data records of users' private browsing activities to settle a lawsuit that alleged it tracked people who thought they were browsing privately, including in “Incognito” mode.
Reuters
Google must pay $425m in class action over privacy, US jury rules
Image: Steve Marcus
A federal jury determined on Wednesday that Alphabet's Google must pay $425m (R7.52bn) for invading users' privacy by continuing to collect data for millions of users who had switched off a tracking feature in their Google account.
The verdict comes after a trial in the federal court in San Francisco over allegations that Google over an eight-year period accessed users' mobile devices to collect, save and use their data, violating privacy assurances under its Web & App Activity setting.
The users had been seeking more than $31bn (R548.15bn) in damages.
The jury found Google liable on two of the three claims of privacy violations brought by the plaintiffs. It found Google had not acted with malice, meaning it was not entitled to any punitive damages.
Google plans to appeal, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.
“This decision misunderstands how our products work,” Castaneda said. “Our privacy tools give people control over their data, and when they turn off personalisation, we honour that choice.”
David Boies, a lawyer for the users, said in a statement they were “obviously very pleased with the verdict the jury returned”.
The class action lawsuit, filed in July 2020, claimed Google continued to collect users' data even with the setting turned off through its relationship with apps such as Uber, Venmo and Meta's Instagram that use certain Google analytics services.
At trial, Google said the collected data was “non-personal, pseudonymous and stored in segregated, secured and encrypted locations”. The data was not associated with users' Google accounts or any individual user’s identity.
US district judge Richard Seeborg certified the case as a class action covering about 98-million Google users and 174-million devices.
Google has faced other privacy lawsuits, including one earlier this year where it paid nearly $1.4bn (R24.76bn) in a settlement with Texas over allegations the company violated the state's privacy laws.
Google in April 2024 agreed to destroy billions of data records of users' private browsing activities to settle a lawsuit that alleged it tracked people who thought they were browsing privately, including in “Incognito” mode.
Reuters
READ MORE:
The new search — and getting rescued from obscurity
Google announces Tennessee as site for small modular nuclear reactor
Google inks $3bn hydropower deal as industry intensifies clean energy hunt
Google's AI Overviews hit by EU antitrust complaint from publishers
Google says it will appeal online search antitrust decision
Google cuts about 200 staff in global business unit, The Information reports
US seeks break-up of Google’s ad-tech products after judge finds illegal monopoly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos