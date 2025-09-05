Sci-Tech

Nepal to block some social media, including Facebook

Opposition says move is an attack on free expression

05 September 2025 - 15:20 By Gopal Sharma
Nepal's government says it will block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nepal said on Thursday it will block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse.

The government said users with fake IDs are spreading hatred and rumours, committing cybercrime and disturbing social harmony via some platforms in a nation where 90% of the 30-million population use the internet.

It had given companies until Wednesday to register with the ministry of communications and information technology and name a local contact, grievance handler and person responsible for self-regulation or face being shut down.

On Thursday a government notice told the Nepal Telecommunications Authority regulator to deactivate unregistered social media but gave no details of which platforms faced action.

A communications ministry official told Reuters TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz and Poppo Live had registered but others including Facebook had not.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We gave them enough time to register and repeatedly requested them to comply with our request,” communications and IT minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said of the platforms facing shutdown.

“They ignored and we had to shut their operations in Nepal.”

Governments worldwide, including the US, EU, Brazil and Australia, are tightening oversight of social media and big tech, citing concerns over misinformation, data privacy, online harm and national security. India has mandated local compliance officers and takedown mechanisms while China maintains strict censorship and licensing controls.

Critics said many of the measures risk stifling free expression, but regulators argued stricter accountability is needed to protect users and preserve social order.

Manish Jha, spokesperson of the National Independent Party, the fourth largest group in Nepal's parliament, said: “It [social media] should be legally monitored, made disciplined and not be allowed to become malicious, but not shut down.”

Reuters

