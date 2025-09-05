Trump to host tech CEOs for first event in newly renovated Rose Garden

The Hill news outlet first reported the event.
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief who served as a Trump adviser before a public split earlier this year, was not on the invite list, the official confirmed.
On Thursday Musk posted on his social media platform X that he “was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there”.
The Rose Garden renovation, completed in August, replaced the iconic grass lawn with a stone patio and umbrella-covered tables modelled after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
The gathering there is set to take place after CEOs and tech leaders attend a White House event on AI hosted by first lady Melania Trump.
The White House official said other executives on the guest list include:
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai;
- Oracle CEO Safra Catz;
- Blue Origin CEO David Limp;
- Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra;
- OpenAI president Greg Brockman;
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella;
- Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive;
- Palantir chief technology officer Shyam Sankar;
- Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang; and
- AMD CEO Lisa Su.
