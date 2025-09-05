Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File photo. Image: Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
Tesla's board proposed a new compensation deal for CEO Elon Musk valued at about $1-trillion (R17.68-trillion).
Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 2% in premarket trading after the news.
Tesla's board earlier this year approved an interim compensation package for Musk worth about $29bn (R512.79bn) in restricted stock, designed to keep him at the helm until at least 2030 as the company pivots to an artificial intelligence-first strategy.
WATCH | Tesla to award Musk $1-trillion if company achieves targets
Reuters
