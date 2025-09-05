Sci-Tech

WATCH | Tesla to award Musk $1-trillion if company achieves targets

05 September 2025 - 16:25 By Akash Sriram
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File photo.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File photo.
Image: Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Tesla's board proposed a new compensation deal for CEO Elon Musk valued at about $1-trillion (R17.68-trillion).

Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 2% in premarket trading after the news.

Tesla's board earlier this year approved an interim compensation package for Musk worth about $29bn (R512.79bn) in restricted stock, designed to keep him at the helm until at least 2030 as the company pivots to an artificial intelligence-first strategy.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump to host tech CEOs for first event in newly renovated Rose Garden

US President Donald Trump will host more than two dozen technology and business leaders on Thursday for a dinner in the newly renovated White House ...
News
7 minutes ago

Tesla receives about 600 orders after India launch

Tesla has received orders for more than 600 cars since launching sales in India in mid-July, a number that has fallen short of the company's ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Tesla vs Waymo: How contrasting robotaxi strategies could shape autonomous driving

A month after Tesla launched a trial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June for select fans, CEO Elon Musk told investors the company’s ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Musk's lawyers try to stop OpenAI obtaining bid documents from Meta, filing shows

Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a US judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4bn ...
News
1 week ago

SpaceX’s Starship passes development rut, deploys first mock satellites

SpaceX's Starship rocket on Tuesday deployed its first batch of mock Starlink satellites in space and tested new heat shield tiles on its plunge ...
News
1 week ago

Musk quietly puts brakes on plans for new political party, WSJ says

Billionaire Elon Musk is quietly putting the brakes on plans to start his new political party, telling allies he wants to focus on his companies, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Musk’s X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was back up for thousands of users in the US after a short outage on Thursday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Tesla proposes new pay plan for Elon Musk that would expand his voting power
Greek parliament passes new law toughening stance on failed asylum seekers