Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted by fibre cuts in Red Sea

Microsoft said on Saturday its Microsoft Azure users may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.
In an updated status message for its Azure system, the company said its users may experience service disruptions on traffic routes through the Middle East.
“We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not affected. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change,” Microsoft said.
As a result of the disruption, Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted traffic through alternate network paths and network traffic is not interrupted.
