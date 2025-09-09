Sci-Tech

Space flight accelerates the ageing of human blood-forming stem cells

Samples studied during SpaceX missions to space station

09 September 2025 - 16:30 By WILL DUNHAM
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission with two crew members expected to attempt the first-ever private spacewalk, at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 10 2024. File photo.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission with two crew members expected to attempt the first-ever private spacewalk, at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 10 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

New research has identified another way space flight tampers with the human body.

A study involving samples flown on four SpaceX resupply missions to the International Space Station has revealed that space travel accelerates the ageing of blood-forming stem cells crucial for blood and immune system health.

The scientists in the Nasa-funded study conducted real-time monitoring of stem cells from the bone marrow of individual donors to track the changes that unfolded during missions lasting 30 to 45 days in December 2021, July 2022, November 2022 and March 2023. They compared these samples with samples kept on Earth provided by the same donors.

The cells sent into space were found to have lost some of their ability to form healthy new cells, became more susceptible to DNA damage and exhibited evidence of quicker ageing at the ends of their chromosomes, which are threadlike structures that carry genetic information from cell to cell.

The researchers attributed the changes to the microgravity conditions and increased radiation exposure experienced during space flight.

Stem cells are cells in the body that can develop into various types of cells. Those tracked in the new study were the tissue-specific type residing in many organs and tissues that can give rise to cell types in those organs or tissues but not to every cell type in the adult body.

Trump to move Space Command HQ to Alabama from Colorado

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will relocate the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, noting the southern state's ...
News
5 days ago

The studied cells, called human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, make all the blood cells in bone marrow — the soft and fatty tissue residing inside bones — including red blood cells that carry oxygen, immune system white blood cells that fight infections and platelets that clot the blood.

Dysfunction in these cells can reduce the body's ability to repair damaged tissue, decrease surveillance by the immune system against cancer, lower the ability to fight infections and decrease a person's lifespan.

The cells during space flight became overactive, depleting their reserves and exhausting their ability to rest and recover, a characteristic that lets stem cells regenerate over time, according to the researchers.

They also displayed signs of inflammation and stress inside the mitochondria — structures within a cell that generate the energy it needs to function — and began activating hidden sections of the genome, called the dark genome, that are normally kept quiet to maintain stability.

The researchers detected differences in the response of the stem cells to space travel depending upon the donor.

“Stem cell regenerative capacity was diminished but with some variability between bone marrow donors, suggesting that anti-ageing resilience factors are activated in stem cells from some individuals but not others,” said Dr Catriona Jamieson, a professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at the university, senior author of the study published this month in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

WATCH | Nasa Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five months

Four astronauts from Nasa's Crew-10 mission departed the International Space Station on Friday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, heading for a ...
News
4 weeks ago

This indicates that some people may be more likely than others to experience reduced regenerative capacity of these cells — a finding that has been corroborated in a subsequent study now awaiting publication, Jamieson added.

The findings add to the understanding of the effects on the human body from space flight. The human body evolved over millions of years to function optimally in Earth's environment, which includes its gravity, atmospheric composition and relatively low levels of radiation. Space travel exposes people to quite a different environment, posing a range of challenges, especially with prolonged exposure.

Unlike on Earth, where the atmosphere and planetary magnetic field provide a shield from space radiation, astronauts are exposed to high-energy radiation permeating the cosmos. This can lead to DNA damage, increased cancer risk, neurodegenerative effects, cardiovascular issues and immune system dysregulation. In addition, microgravity conditions in space can lead to bone density loss, muscle atrophy and other effects.

Jamieson said understanding the changes experienced by the blood-forming stem cells could help guide ways to protect astronauts from these effects during long-duration missions and also help model human ageing and diseases such as cancer on Earth.

“We have discovered key components of human stem cell resilience that may be enhanced before, during and after space flight,” Jamieson said, adding the researchers are studying these during the SpaceX resupply mission to the space station that launched last month.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | SpaceX buys wireless spectrum from EchoStar in $17bn deal

Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Monday it will buy wireless spectrum licences from EchoStar for its Starlink satellite network for about $17bn ...
News
3 hours ago

SpaceX’s Starship passes development rut, deploys first mock satellites

SpaceX's Starship rocket on Tuesday deployed its first batch of mock Starlink satellites in space and tested new heat shield tiles on its plunge ...
News
1 week ago

Trump orders easing of commercial space flight rules, in boon to Musk's SpaceX

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to streamline federal regulation governing commercial rocket launches, a move that ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in Nasa's Crew-11 mission

An international crew of four astronauts launched towards the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary return with US veteran from ISS

Nasa retiree turned private astronaut Peggy Whitson splashed down safely in the Pacific early on Tuesday after her fifth trip to the International ...
News
1 month ago

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space programme

About $22bn of SpaceX's government contracts are at risk and many US space programmes could face dramatic changes in the fallout from Elon Musk and ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Russia takes US astronaut to International Space Station

A Russian spacecraft safely delivered an American astronaut Jonathan Kim and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station on Tuesday, a ...
News
5 months ago

Trump's Nasa pick wants to prioritise Mars, setting stage for tense hearing

President Donald Trump's pick to lead Nasa will tell senators on Wednesday that the agency will prioritise an astronaut mission to Mars, while four ...
News
5 months ago

Nasa astronauts from Starliner mission readjust to Earth, resume work

After nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are readjusting to Earth life with dog walks and family time, while ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America
Extreme heat, US immigration policies affect fan turnout ahead of 2026 FIFA ...