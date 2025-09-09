Sci-Tech

WATCH | SpaceX buys wireless spectrum from EchoStar in $17bn deal

Federal Communications Commission sees potential to boost US connectivity

09 September 2025 - 14:00 By David Shepardson, Joey Roulette and Harshita Mary Varghese
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SpaceX founder Elon Musk. File photo.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk. File photo.
Image: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL GONZALEZ

Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Monday it will buy wireless spectrum licences from EchoStar for its Starlink satellite network for about $17bn (R297.35bn), a major deal crucial to expanding Starlink's nascent 5G connectivity business.

The companies also agreed to a deal that will enable EchoStar's Boost Mobile subscribers to access Starlink's direct-to-cell service to extend satellite service to areas without service.

The spectrum purchase allows SpaceX to start building and deploying upgraded laser-connected satellites the company said will expand the cell network's capacity by “more than 100 times”.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and COO of SpaceX, said the deal will help the company “end mobile dead zones around the world. With exclusive spectrum, SpaceX will develop next-generation Starlink direct-to-cell satellites, which will have a step change in performance and enable us to enhance coverage for customers wherever they are in the world”.

The news sent shares of EchoStar surging 19% in early trading. Shares of US wireless carriers AT&T and T-Mobile were down more than 3% and Verizon was down more than 2%.

The push comes amid fast-rising wireless usage. In 2024, Americans used a record 132-trillion megabytes of mobile data, up 35% over the previous record, industry group CTIA said on Monday.

SpaceX has launched more than 8,000 Starlink satellites since 2020, building a distributed network in low-Earth orbit which has seen demand from militaries, transportation firms and consumers in rural areas.

About 600 of those satellites — which SpaceX calls “cell towers in space” — have been launched since January 2024 for the company's direct-to-cell network, orbiting closer to Earth than the rest of the constellation.

Crucial to those larger satellites' deployment is Starship, SpaceX's giant next-generation rocket that has been under development for about a decade. Increasingly complex test launches have drawn the rocket closer to its first operational Starlink missions, expected early next year.

The deal comes months after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) questioned EchoStar's use of mobile-satellite service spectrum and raised concern about whether it was meeting its obligations to deploy 5G in the country.

EchoStar said it expects the transaction with SpaceX and the AT&T deal will resolve the FCC's inquiries.

An FCC spokesperson said the “deals that EchoStar reached with AT&T and Starlink hold the potential to supercharge competition, extend innovative new services to millions of Americans and boost US leadership in next-generation connectivity”.

Trump to host tech CEOs for first event in newly renovated Rose Garden

US President Donald Trump will host more than two dozen technology and business leaders on Thursday for a dinner in the newly renovated White House ...
News
3 days ago

In August the company sold some nationwide wireless spectrum licences to AT&T for $23bn (R402.29bn). AT&T agreed to acquire 50MHz of nationwide mid-band and low-band spectrum. President Donald Trump previously prodded EchoStar and FCC chair Brendan Carr to reach an amicable deal for the company's wireless spectrum licences.

SpaceX will pay up to $8.5bn (R148.67bn) in cash and issue up to $8.5bn in stock. SpaceX has also agreed to cover about $2bn (R34.98bn) in interest payments on EchoStar's debt obligations until late 2027.

After the sale, EchoStar will continue operating its satellite TV service Dish TV, streaming TV platform Sling, internet service Hughes and its Boost Mobile brand.

SpaceX had aggressively pressed the FCC to reallocate underused airwaves for satellite-to-phone service after alleging EchoStar failed to meet certain obligations.

In a letter to the FCC in April, SpaceX said EchoStar's spectrum in the 2GHz band “remains ripe for sharing among next-generation satellite systems” and the company has left “valuable mid-band spectrum chronically underused”.

The deal with EchoStar will allow SpaceX to operate Starlink direct-to-cell services on frequencies it owns rather than relying on those leased from mobile carriers such as T-Mobile. In May the FCC approved Verizon's $20bn (R349.82bn) deal to acquire fibreoptic internet provider Frontier Communications. Verizon spent $52bn (R909.53bn) to acquire and clear key spectrum in 2021.

Reuters

MORE:

Communications chair urges minister Malatsi to move on 'urgent' ICT laws

The chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on communications, Sangoni Diko, has demanded that communications minister Solly Malatsi stop dragging ...
Politics
21 hours ago

WATCH | Tesla to award Musk $1-trillion if company achieves targets

Tesla's board proposed a new compensation deal for CEO Elon Musk valued at about $1-trillion (R17.68-trillion).
News
3 days ago

Musk's lawyers try to stop OpenAI obtaining bid documents from Meta, filing shows

Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a US judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4bn ...
News
1 week ago

SpaceX’s Starship passes development rut, deploys first mock satellites

SpaceX's Starship rocket on Tuesday deployed its first batch of mock Starlink satellites in space and tested new heat shield tiles on its plunge ...
News
1 week ago

Cloudy weather delays SpaceX Starship’s latest launch to overcome testing troubles

Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the 10th launch of its Starship rocket due to cloudy weather in Texas on Monday, another slight delay in its efforts to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ukraine successfully tests Starlink's direct-to-cell technology

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has successfully conducted the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
SpaceX buys wireless spectrum from EchoStar in $17 billion deal | REUTERS