Sci-Tech

Meta, TikTok win challenge against EU tech fees, forcing regulators to recalculate

10 September 2025 - 14:00 By Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Meta Platforms and TikTok this week won a legal challenge to the way EU regulators calculated a supervisory fee imposed on them under landmark tech rules. File photo.
Meta Platforms and TikTok this week won a legal challenge to the way EU regulators calculated a supervisory fee imposed on them under landmark tech rules. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Meta Platforms and TikTok on Wednesday won a legal challenge to the way EU regulators calculated a supervisory fee imposed on them under landmark tech rules, but will receive no money back while officials reformulate the levy.

Meta and ByteDance's TikTok sued the European Commission after they were hit with a supervisory fee of 0.05% of their annual worldwide net income to cover the EU executive's cost of monitoring their compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The size of the annual fee is tied to the number of average monthly active users for each company and whether each posts a profit or loss in the preceding financial year. The two companies said the methodology was flawed, resulting in disproportionate fees.

The Luxembourg-based General Court sided with Meta and TikTok, giving European Union regulators 12 months to fix their methodology using a different legal act.

"That methodology ... should have been adopted not in the context of implementing decisions but in a delegated act, in accordance with the rules laid down in the DSA," judges said.

Google must pay $425m in class action over privacy, US jury rules

A federal jury determined on Wednesday that Alphabet's Google must pay $425m (R7.52bn) for invading users' privacy by continuing to collect data for ...
News
4 days ago

They said regulators need not repay the 2023 fees paid by the companies for now, while they come up with a new legal basis for the methodology used to determine the size of the fee.

The commission said the court had confirmed that its fee methodology is sound and sees no issue with the principle of the fee nor the amount.

"The court's ruling requires a purely formal correction on the procedure. We now have 12 months to adopt a delegated act to formalise the fee calculation and adopt new implementing decisions," a commission spokesperson said.

The DSA, which entered into force in November 2022, requires very large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their sites or risk fines as much as 6% of their annual global turnover.

Other companies required to pay the supervisory fee include Amazon, Apple, Booking.com, Google, Microsoft, Elon Musk's X social media platform, Snapchat and Pinterest.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Social media influencers must pay tax like everybody else, says Sars

Sars says it has realised that traditional marketing has digitised through social media, making influencers obliged to pay tax.
News
1 day ago

Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, says minister

Nepal has lifted a social media ban after protests resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Access to X, YouTube, other online platforms restricted in Turkey, internet monitor says

Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said on Monday access to online platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp has ...
News
2 days ago

Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors

Malaysia has urged the video-sharing platform TikTok to implement age verification for users after summoning the firm's top management to demand ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  4. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa
  5. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa

Latest Videos

Apple launches 'game changer' iPhone Air for $999 | REUTERS
Proposed Missouri congressional map would split Troost Avenue in Kansas City