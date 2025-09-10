Sci-Tech

US warns hidden radios may be embedded in solar-powered highway infrastructure

10 September 2025 - 13:01 By Jana Winter and Raphael Satter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In its advisory, the Federal Highway Administration warning cited federal and state-level reporting about 'undocumented cellular radios' found inside inverters and batteries and that national-level assessments had determined they could pose a risk. File photo.
In its advisory, the Federal Highway Administration warning cited federal and state-level reporting about 'undocumented cellular radios' found inside inverters and batteries and that national-level assessments had determined they could pose a risk. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US officials say solar-powered highway infrastructure including chargers, roadside weather stations and traffic cameras should be scanned for the presence of rogue devices — such as hidden radios — secreted inside batteries and inverters.

The advisory, disseminated late last month by the US department of transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHA), comes amid escalating government action over the presence of Chinese technology in America's transportation infrastructure.

The four-page security note, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, said undocumented cellular radios had been discovered “in certain foreign-manufactured power inverters and BMS”, referring to battery management systems.

The note, which has not previously been reported, did not specify where the products containing undocumented equipment had been imported from, but many inverters are made in China.

There is increasing concern from US officials that the devices, with the electronic systems that manage rechargeable batteries, could be seeded with rogue communications components that would allow them to be remotely tampered with on Beijing’s orders.

In May, Reuters reported American energy officials had become concerned after experts found rogue communication devices in some Chinese inverters and batteries. Later that month, industry group Green Power Denmark said unexplained electronic components had been found in imported equipment for Denmark's energy supply network.

Arm launches new generation of mobile chip designs geared for AI

Arm Holdings said on Tuesday it was launching its next-generation set of chip designs called Lumex that it has optimised for artificial intelligence ...
News
1 hour ago

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the department of transportation, which said the advisory “summarises public and unclassified reporting to ensure agencies are implementing practical mitigation steps for transportation operators”. It referred further questions back to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said it opposed “the distortion and smear of China's achievements in the field of energy infrastructure”.

In its advisory, the FHA warning cited federal and state-level reporting about “undocumented cellular radios” found inside inverters and batteries and that national-level assessments had determined they could pose a risk.

The August 20 advisory said the devices were used to power a range of US highway infrastructure, including signs, traffic cameras, weather stations, solar-powered visitor areas and warehouses and electric vehicle chargers. The risks it cited included simultaneous outages and surreptitious theft of data.

The alert suggested relevant authorities inventory inverters around the US highway system, scan devices with spectrum analysis technology to detect any unexpected communications, disable or remove any undocumented radios and make sure their networks were properly segmented.

Separately, Washington has also raised concerns about the presence of Chinese cars on US highways, worrying that Chinese companies could collect sensitive data while testing autonomous vehicles in the US. In January, the commerce department finalised rules that will bar nearly all Chinese cars and trucks from the US market by late 2026 as part of a crackdown on vehicle software and hardware from China.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | China deploys robot antelope in Tibet to surveil real herds

To the wolves of Tibet, China's first "robot antelope" may look as appetising as the real herds that roam the rugged tundra, but the "creature" is ...
News
4 weeks ago

As gold prices surge, West Africa mine operators launch drones to detect wildcat miners

Almost 20 illicit miners have been killed in confrontations at major mining operations across the region since late 2024, including at Newmont and ...
News
2 months ago

India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry

Global makers of surveillance gear have clashed with Indian regulators in recent weeks over contentious new security rules that require manufacturers ...
News
3 months ago

TikTok, five other Chinese firms hit by EU privacy complaints

TikTok, Shein, Xiaomi and three other Chinese companies were named in a privacy complaint filed on Thursday by Austrian advocacy group Noyb which ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  4. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa
  5. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa

Latest Videos

Apple launches 'game changer' iPhone Air for $999 | REUTERS
Proposed Missouri congressional map would split Troost Avenue in Kansas City