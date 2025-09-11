Sci-Tech

AI-guided cameras make solo surgery possible in step towards surgical automation

11 September 2025 - 07:00 By Carola Fernandez and Nicolas Cortes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the surgical team cover MARS (Magnetic-Assisted Robotic surgery) robots with a sterile plastic sheath before Ricardo Funke, chief of surgery at Clinica Las Condes, performs a gallbladder removal using an autonomous, artificial intelligence-guided camera and the MARS, in Santiago, Chile September 8, 2025.
Members of the surgical team cover MARS (Magnetic-Assisted Robotic surgery) robots with a sterile plastic sheath before Ricardo Funke, chief of surgery at Clinica Las Condes, performs a gallbladder removal using an autonomous, artificial intelligence-guided camera and the MARS, in Santiago, Chile September 8, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Ricardo Funke, the chief of surgery at Clinica Las Condes in Santiago, Chile, had a new assistant during a laparoscopic surgery on Monday — an autonomous artificial intelligence-guided camera that allowed him to carry out a gallbladder removal alone.

The procedure combined magnetic surgical instruments with software that autonomously directs the surgical camera, tracking the surgeon’s tools and adjusting angles without a human assistant.

“The camera was following me wherever I moved my hands and the whole process was excellent,” Funke told Reuters after the surgery. “This camera lets us do the surgery alone, I did it alone with the robot.”

Companies, universities and research centres across the world have been developing AI-assisted tools to perform or assist in surgery. According to Precedence Research, the global surgical robot market was estimated to be $15.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $64.4 billion by 2034. In July, researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in the US reported on an AI-guided robot that carried out a complicated surgical procedure on pig livers and gallbladders.

Researchers said July's surgery hailed a major step towards automated medical procedures, an expectation echoed by Alberto Rodriguez, CEO of Levita Magnetics who provided the technology for Monday's surgery in Santiago.

“This is the first step in surgical automation with a real patient in the operating room where we showed that AI can help the surgeon,” Rodriguez said.

Reuters 

READ MORE

Arm launches new generation of mobile chip designs geared for AI

Arm Holdings said on Tuesday it was launching its next-generation set of chip designs called Lumex that it has optimised for artificial intelligence ...
News
20 hours ago

OpenAI to launch its first AI chip in 2026 with Broadcom, FT reports

OpenAI is set to produce its first artificial intelligence chip next year in partnership with US semiconductor giant Broadcom, the Financial Times ...
News
4 days ago

Teens hope AI app with built-in ‘auntie’ will win government approval

A group of South African teens this week showcased their Vuka Learn app designed to help school pupils access study materials more easily.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa
  5. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: At least 3 people shot at Evergreen High School
AI-guided camera makes solo surgery possible in Chile | REUTERS