Dubai unveiled a new contactless immigration system at its international airport, allowing passengers to clear border control simply by walking through a ‘red carpet corridor’ without presenting any documentation.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration
Dubai unveiled a new contactless immigration system at its international airport, allowing passengers to clear border control simply by walking through a ‘red carpet corridor’ without presenting any documentation.
MORE
Australia wants ‘minimally invasive’ age checks under teen social media ban
Microsoft seizes 340 websites linked to Nigerian-based phishing subscription service
ChatGPT was used ‘to help scammers do their thing’ at Asia fraud compound
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos