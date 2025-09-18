Sci-Tech

WATCH | Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration

18 September 2025 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Dubai unveiled a new contactless immigration system at its international airport, allowing passengers to clear border control simply by walking through a ‘red carpet corridor’ without presenting any documentation.

MORE

Australia wants ‘minimally invasive’ age checks under teen social media ban

Australia urged social media platforms on Tuesday to employ “minimally invasive” methods to check the age of users covered by its world-first teen ...
News
2 days ago

Microsoft seizes 340 websites linked to Nigerian-based phishing subscription service

Raccoon0365 targeted more than 2,300 organisations with tax-themed phishing campaigns in February
News
21 hours ago

ChatGPT was used ‘to help scammers do their thing’ at Asia fraud compound

Duncan Okindo says he was lured to Southeast Asia last year by the promise of a customer service job in Thailand. Instead, he ended up spending four ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  3. SAHRC confirms hiring foreigner in senior management position South Africa
  4. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  5. A betrayal: Mzwakhe Mbuli slams ConCourt ruling on wives' surnames South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 2
Trump Gets Cold Reception in England, Sues NY Times for $15B & Kooky Kash Patel ...