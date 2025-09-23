Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science

Dozens of medical, research and autism advocacy groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, decried the president's announcement.
“The data cited do not support the claim that Tylenol causes autism and leucovorin is a cure, and only stoke fear and falsely suggest hope when there is no simple answer,” the Coalition of Autism Scientists said.
Standing with health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr, a vaccine critic who has argued no vaccine is safe, Trump called for a re-examination of a link between vaccines and autism, a theory that has been repeatedly debunked.
“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers and parents,” said Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol.
Shares of consumer health company Kenvue recovered 5% in extended trading after slumping more than 7% in Monday's trading session. The stock remains down about 14% since September 5, when the Wall Street Journal reported Kennedy planned to link acetaminophen to autism. Kenvue was spun off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023.
Trump said he is a big believer in vaccines, having led in his first term the pandemic initiative to speed Covid-19 vaccine development. However, he called for the removal of mercury from vaccines and said children should not get the hepatitis B vaccine before the age of 12. It is normally given in the first 24-hours after birth. He also said the measles-mumps-rubella combination vaccine should be split into three separate shots.
The Tylenol-autism link announcement was reminiscent of Trump's regular press briefings in the early months of the pandemic, when he would frequently dispense advice not founded on science, including his suggestion that people ingest bleach, which his supporters later said was not serious.
Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of the popular pain medication Tylenol by women when pregnant, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of US health policy.
In an extraordinary news conference at the White House, the Republican president delivered medical advice to pregnant women and parents of young children, repeatedly telling them not to use or administer the painkiller and suggesting common vaccines not be taken together or early in a child's life.
The advice from Trump, who acknowledged he is not a doctor, goes against that of medical societies, which cite data from many studies showing acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, plays a safe role in the wellbeing of pregnant women.
“I want to say it like it is, don't take Tylenol. Don't take it. Other things we recommend, or certainly I do anyway, is don't let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you've ever seen in your life,” said Trump, referring to vaccines.
Trump's team suggested leucovorin, a form of folic acid, as a treatment for autism symptoms.
Dozens of medical, research and autism advocacy groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, decried the president's announcement.
“The data cited do not support the claim that Tylenol causes autism and leucovorin is a cure, and only stoke fear and falsely suggest hope when there is no simple answer,” the Coalition of Autism Scientists said.
Standing with health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr, a vaccine critic who has argued no vaccine is safe, Trump called for a re-examination of a link between vaccines and autism, a theory that has been repeatedly debunked.
“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers and parents,” said Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol.
Shares of consumer health company Kenvue recovered 5% in extended trading after slumping more than 7% in Monday's trading session. The stock remains down about 14% since September 5, when the Wall Street Journal reported Kennedy planned to link acetaminophen to autism. Kenvue was spun off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023.
Trump said he is a big believer in vaccines, having led in his first term the pandemic initiative to speed Covid-19 vaccine development. However, he called for the removal of mercury from vaccines and said children should not get the hepatitis B vaccine before the age of 12. It is normally given in the first 24-hours after birth. He also said the measles-mumps-rubella combination vaccine should be split into three separate shots.
The Tylenol-autism link announcement was reminiscent of Trump's regular press briefings in the early months of the pandemic, when he would frequently dispense advice not founded on science, including his suggestion that people ingest bleach, which his supporters later said was not serious.
Fired CDC director says Kennedy plans to change children's vaccine schedule
Studies have shown vaccines are safe, eradicating childhood diseases such as polio and measles in the US. During the past 50 years, it is estimated essential vaccines have saved at least 154-million lives, Unicef US president and CEO Michael Nyenhuis has said.
Only one in four Americans believe recent recommendations for fewer vaccines from the Trump administration were based on scientific evidence and facts, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed this month.
“I cannot say I've ever experienced anything like this in vaccines,” said Dr Norman Baylor, former director of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) office of vaccines research and review.
The Trump administration has asked drug companies to be prepared to ramp up production of leucovorin as a treatment for some autism patients, FDA chief Marty Makary told reporters.
The FDA approved a version of the drug made by GSK, aimed at treating a condition associated with autism but which the drugmaker no longer manufactures. Once it is established for use, the administration said Medicaid insurance for low-income people would cover the drug for autism symptoms.
The FDA, in its approval process, cited a review of the use of leucovorin in 40 patients with a rare metabolic disorder called cerebral folate deficiency that can lead to a range of neurological symptoms, some of which are seen in people with autism.
The FDA said it would seek a label change for over-the-counter Tylenol and its generic versions to reflect evidence suggesting use during pregnancy may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children. The FDA also sent a letter to doctors with a similar warning, but said a causal relationship had not been established.
Investing in vaccines — an amazing human discovery — is a no-brainer
Researchers said there is no firm evidence of a link between the use of Tylenol and autism. A 2024 study of nearly 2.5-million children in Sweden found no causal link between in utero exposure to acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders.
A 2025 review of 46 earlier studies did suggest a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of the conditions, but researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Harvard University and others said the study does not prove the drug caused the outcomes.
They advised pregnant women should continue to use acetaminophen as needed at the lowest possible dose and for the shortest possible time. Trump officials cited the review and used similar language when advising how much Tylenol to take.
“It is clear the Tylenol-autism link is not a new question. It has been looked at many times and in many different studies,” autism researcher Dr Diana Schendel of the AJ Drexel Autism Institute said, noting she would like to see what new evidence the administration comes up with.
“Without showing any evidence to back them up, the announcements become reckless and potentially harmful.”
Researchers said leucovorin, used to treat some cancer patients on chemotherapy, has shown some promise in very small trials, but large, randomised trials are needed.
Dr Audrey Brumback, an autism expert and researcher at the University of Texas in Austin, said: “There's not good evidence that it works. There are some studies but they're small and they're not the best studies. It's certainly not something I'm actively recommending.”
Reuters
MORE:
US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy
Fired CDC director Monarez 'clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy'
US health chief Kennedy clashes with legislators over vaccine comments
WATCH | Child dies in Texas measles outbreak, health chief Kennedy visits family
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos