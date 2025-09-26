Sci-Tech

Meta to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions in UK

26 September 2025 - 13:16 By Akash Sriram
Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dimarik16

Meta Platforms said on Friday it would offer an ad-free subscription option to Facebook and Instagram users in the UK in the coming weeks.

The move will give users a choice between paying a monthly fee or continuing to use the services for free with targeted advertising, a model that has faced increasing scrutiny from European regulators.

The subscriptions, priced at £2.99 (R59.76) a month on the web and €3.99 (R93.09) on iOS and Android, reflect similar offerings Meta has rolled out in the EU to comply with data privacy rules.

The latest announcement comes after the country's data protection authority raised concerns about how platforms handle personal information for advertising.

Meta said the ad-free tier was designed to give people more control over their online experience while preserving the company's ability to provide free services funded by ads. Users who choose the paid plan will not see ads and their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

The shift reflects a broader industry trend as tech firms face pressure from regulators over the use of personal data and targeted ads. Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works.

Meta's ads business accounted for about 98% of its $164.5bn R2.8-trillion) in revenue last year, making the balancing act between privacy rules and ad sales central to its growth strategy.

Reuters

Instagram’s teen safety features are flawed, researchers say

Meta has called the findings erroneous and misleading
Science
16 hours ago

Smartphones before 13? The mental health price is high, global study warns

Mind health in young adulthood compromised by early smartphone ownership
Science
2 months ago

Meta kid-porn deal a legal landmark for SA

A settlement agreement made an order of court on Friday — in terms of which Meta Platforms, the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp, must release ...
News
2 months ago

MASHILO BOLOKA | Africa Day 2025: online safety and African moderators’ plight as human rights

The death of a Nigerian content moderator based in Kenya earlier this year underscores the urgency of the crisis, writes Mashilo Boloka
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Meta aims to fully automate advertising with AI by 2026: WSJ

Meta Platforms aims to allow brands to fully create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year, the ...
News
3 months ago

TikTok restructures trust and safety team, lays off staff in unit, sources say

TikTok is laying off global staff at its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation as part of restructuring, three sources familiar ...
News
7 months ago

Amazon sets new AI agenda

Latest tools make advanced AI features attainable for businesses of all sizes.
Business Times
9 months ago
